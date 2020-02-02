Doing more than straightening teeth by treating whole child

Stacy’s story

Stacy Lashenik, LDH summed up her treatment plan for Jakob this way:

“When I first met Jakob, he had been breathing through his mouth so long that his tongue and facial muscles had become very weak. Years of living with enlarged adenoids had restricted his ability to breathe through his nose, causing his tongue to drop to the floor of his mouth to allow air to flow through open lips. Even though his adenoids were removed, his muscles didn’t automatically start working properly.

"I saw Jakob twice a month to teach him proper oral rest posture and swallowing. During each session, he learned exercises to practice at home on a daily basis. Jakob had difficulty simply lifting his tongue, so we started with tasks focused on strengthening and gaining control of his tongue and orofacial muscles.

"Over the next year, we taught Jakob to use his tongue to suction against his palate and his lips to rest closed. We improved his nasal breathing and corrected his tongue thrust swallow. With Jakob’s hard work and Dr. Murphy’s orthodontic treatment, we have seen positive changes in his health and appearance that should last a lifetime.”

Jakob’s remarkable results

Jakob has improved his open-mouth posture, which decreased his mouth breathing. His oral hygiene has improved, and his teeth are better aligned. In addition, Jakob has improved function and control of his tongue. The good news is that the benefits are not limited to his teeth. His behavior has improved, and he sleeps better. Jakob’s overall appearance has benefited, and he now has a more attractive smile.

If you notice that your child has similar characteristics or you have other concerns, call my office at 219-924-4031 to schedule a free consultation. Your child deserves the very best treatment designed to achieve total health and wellness.

