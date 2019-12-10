According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 9,500 cases of testicular cancer are diagnosed annually in the U.S. An estimated 400 American men die from testicular cancer yearly.
Though the The number of new cases is relatively small compared to other cancers, with only 1 in 250 males diagnosed, the results, which can include infertility and ongoing chemotherapy, can be significant.
“I treated five cases of testicular cancer in 2018,” said Dr. Genri Pinkhasov, urologist and surgeon at Porter Regional Hospital. “Kidney, bladder, and prostate cancers are all more common in males. However, it can be a very serious matter depending on the stage when it’s discovered.”
Pinkhasov said that cancer of the testes is most common in males age 20-40. Symptoms can include a painless or painful mass, nodule, enlargement or hardening of the teste. “Usually it’s discovered as a lump on the testicle,” Pinkhasov said. “Men or their partners may discover it similarly to how a lump on the breast is found.”
Genetics and family history are one risk factor, and HIV infection is another. But testicular cancer is most commonly linked to the development process of the reproductive organs. The testicles begin to form within the abdomen of the fetus and do not descend until late in the pregnancy.
“We see a pattern of testicular cancer in males where the descension was abnormal,” Dr. Yameen Rashid, oncologist at Franciscan Physician Network. “Some males are born with the testes still inside of the abdomen. They frequently descend soon after birth, but that is a risk factor to be monitored as time goes on.”
There are three main types of testicular cancer — seminomas, nonseminomas (choriocarcinoma), and stromal cell tumors. Seminomas are the most common, and nonseminoma cancers tend to include different types of histology. The nonseminoma types tend to grow more rapidly. More often than not, testicular cancers grow in the testes.
Treatment can vary based on the type and the stage of the cancer. “If a patient comes in and believes he has an abnormal lump or growth, we conduct an exam in the office,” Pinkhasov said. “The usual follow-up is an ultrasound, called a trans scrotal ultrasound, to help examine what we’re dealing with.”
If a mass is identified, radical inguinal orchiectomy, a surgical removal of one or both testicles, is performed. “Biopsy is not recommended because it may seed the cancer and complicate the management,” Rashid said.
The surgery is conducted through the groin, as opposed to the scrotum. “Removing the tumor by way of the groin minimizes the risk of spreading cancer cells,” Rashid said. “Keeping the cancer local is critical at this stage of treatment.”
Pathology is performed on the removed testicle to determine the malignancy, type, and stage of the cancer. Blood tests are performed to determine the level of tumor markers in the patient’s blood. The next step is to determine whether the cancer has spread. CT scans will take a series of images of the abdomen, chest and pelvis and lymph nodes in the reproductive area and abdomen will be removed and examined.
“The lowest stages of testicular cancer indicate cancer that is limited to the area around the testicle,” Rashid said. “Higher stages mean that the cancer is considered advanced and may have spread to other areas of the body, such as the abdomen or lungs.”
Only 11 percent of testicular cancer is diagnosed at that higher stage, so survival rates are good — more than 95 percent for those with a localized tumor, and 75 percent for cases where the cancer has spread.
Early diagnosis is the most important factor in containing testicular cancer. Pinkhasov recommends that young men visit a urologist for a routine examination though they have no symptoms. “Once a male is 18 years old, they should have an annual exam to keep an eye on their reproductive organs,” he said.
Self-examination is also recommended. Checking your body for changes or having your partner assist can uncover irregularities early on. “It’s important to get to know your own body so that you can discover changes before they become major issues,” Pinkhasov said. “Prevention is always the best course of treatment.”