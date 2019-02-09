Cardiologist Dr. Maya Kommineni with the Porter Physician Group talks about treating heart disease. The American Heart Association hosted its Go Red for Women event on Friday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
Casondra Ayling speaks to the crowd. The American Heart Association hosted its Go Red for Women event on Friday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. Ayling, from Certified Electrician, was the 2019 Go Red for Women Northwest Indiana executive chair.
Rebecca-Herrold Engstrom, a pulmonary critical care practitioner with Porter Regional Hospital, and her husband, Greg, a heart disease survivor, welcome the crowd at the Go Red for Women event on Friday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
Diane Kemp, a regional vice president at the American Heart Association, gives statistics on what percentage of the public knows how to perform CPR. The American Heart Association hosted its Go Red for Women on Friday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
The American Heart Association hosted its Go Red for Women event on Friday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
Sean Dardeau, the CEO of Porter Health Care System, speaks to the crowd. The American Heart Association hosted its Go Red for Women event on Friday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
Laura Waluszko emcees the event. The American Heart Association hosted its Go Red for Women on Friday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
That was one of the major messages from Dr. Maya Kommineni, a heart specialist who spoke at Friday's Go Red for Women Event at Sand Creek Country Club.
"For women, diet is so important," the Porter Physician Group cardiologist said. "Surround your heart with vegetables and fruits.
"Plants really can reverse a lot of cardiovascular disease."
Speakers at the event gave other advice for saving the lives of the more than 200,000 American women who die each year from heart disease: exercising more, recognizing the symptoms, learning CPR.
The American Heart Association hosts the Porter County Goes Red Breakfast to raise awareness about the No. 1 killer of women.
"It's not just about wearing red. It's about spreading the message," said Sean Dardeau, CEO of Porter Healthcare System.
At the current rate, one in 3 women will get heart disease. The disease claims one life every 80 seconds.
"That's 1/3 of our mothers, our sisters and our friends," said heart disease survivor Greg Engstrom.
But more than 80 percent of cardiovascular disease can be prevented.
Kommineni, the cardiologist, said women with heart disease are often misdiagnosed because the symptoms are atypical. They could include: heartburn, anxiety, shortness of breath, anxiety, fatigue, pain in the arm, shoulder or jaw.
"'Did I eat too much spicy food?'" she said of what a woman might think. "'Are my Spanx too tight?'"
She said some of the risk factors for women might also surprise them: depression, chronic inflammation, breast cancer treatment, autoimmune disease.
Besides eating more fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole, nonprocessed foods — "not to lose weight or a fad diet ... this is nutrition" — she says physical activity can also save lives.
"I'm talking a little bit of exercise, not Orange Theory or cross training. Five minutes," she said.
That will help people lose weight, causing them to be able to move more, reduce inflammation, the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and bad cholesterol.
Only 7 percent of Americans know how to perform CPR, according to Diane Kemp, regional vice president for the American Heart Association.
"Can you you imagine being in a grocery store, in a theatre ... at a community function, and all of a sudden someone collapses, and 93 percent of the individuals don't know what to do?" she said.
The roughly 250 attendees practiced CPR on a dummy as the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" played.
"Each day 2,500 individuals in the U.S. have a heart attack and 2,100 individual have a stroke. At the end of the day, more than half die," Kemp said. "Today you have a chance to change that."
