When people think of pet allergies, they often consider human reactions to animal fur, dander or saliva. But veterinarians know that dogs and cats also can suffer adverse reactions to a variety of stimulants and environmental factors.
While pets can be allergic to many of the same things that bother humans — from grasses to mold to weeds — the most common afflictions among cats and dogs tend to be flea bites, environmental allergies (also known as atopy) and, increasingly, food allergies.
“Unlike what pet food marketing is pushing these days, most pets with a food allergy are actually allergic to the protein source, such as beef, chicken, fish or milk,” says Dr. Jenny Herbert, a veterinarian at Arbor View Animal Hospital in Valparaiso. “Pets with a food allergy often present for itching, recurrent ear infections and anal gland problems. This allergy tends to be year-round and often develops as young as the age of 6 months old. A pet can develop a food allergy even if they’ve been eating the same food their whole life.”
While respiratory problems may arise with some seasonal atopy conditions, pets are more likely to scratch or lick excessively when suffering an allergic reaction, in addition to experiencing hair loss and skin inflammation.
“The most common allergies are often a matter of discomfort, but the itching can get quite severe and be miserable for some animals,” says Dr. Lisa Preston, a veterinarian at St. John Animal Clinic. “There is often a secondary bacterial or yeast infection from the self-trauma that complicates the issue.”
In other words, the more a dog or cat licks or scratches an area of allergic discomfort, the more at risk it becomes for opening a sore that can lead to an infection.
“Owners should be on the lookout for excessive scratching or licking at areas of their body, hair loss, red skin, chronic skin or ear infections, chronic scooting or anal gland problems, open sores or thickened areas of skin, or if the animal develops an unpleasant odor or greasy feel to its coat,” Herbert explains. “These can all be signs of an underlying allergy that should trigger a visit to your vet to determine if there’s a cause. The sooner you can catch a developing allergy, the faster you can start managing it or in some cases even curing the animal of it.”
When it comes to treating pet allergies, veterinarians rely on a number of options. For flea allergies, year-round flea prevention and management can cure the condition. Common food allergies can be treated with a prescription hypoallergenic diet that eliminates the protein source at the root of the allergy. For other types of allergies, a variety of medications and natural treatments are available, though every pet and every allergy is different.
“Allergies can be challenging to treat because what works well for one patient may not work as well for another,” says Dr. Melissa Buggie, a veterinarian at St. John Animal Clinic. “Often, there isn’t just a single medication or therapy that works 100 percent on its own. We commonly prescribe antihistamines and sometimes steroids, and there are some newer medications such as Apoquel and Cytopoint that can also be very helpful. But it’s important to treat any underlying infections as well, so we often recommend special shampoos, soothing skin sprays and antibacterial wipes depending upon the condition of the pet’s skin.”
The optimal scenario, of course, is for pets to avoid allergies — something their owners can help with.
“The best thing you can do is recognize the signs of developing allergies and bring your pet to the veterinarian to start managing their allergies before they develop skin infections or anything more serious,” Herbert says.
Gallery: Pets of the Week
Josie
My name is Josie. They call me Jo-Jo, Nosey Josey, Jo, etc. I am starving for love and attention. I have learned to shake, and"wait" for my food. I am potty trained for the most part although I will have an accident if no one pays attention to me. I love going bye-bye, playing ball and doing zoomies around the yard.
FYI: Contact Hobart Humane Society at 219-942-0103.
Provided
Dude
Dude is a young male American Lurcher which means he is a mix of sighthound with other breed of working dog. Dude very clearly looks like a greyhound and has a wonderful personality to boot. Dude is being fostered with a cat, greyhound, and has even met an Italian greyhound. He gets long well with just about everyone and absolutely loves people. His foster family says he is very trainable and takes direction well. Dude is a laidback guy that is confident and outgoing. He loves to play with toys and is still getting the hang of stairs in his foster home as well as his leash manners. Dude entered the TGIE program on March 28 to further his obedience training.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Pearl
Meet Pearl. She is a wonderful cat that needs a special home. She is diabetic and needs injections twice a day. She is looking for a foster/forever home. Pearl needs to be in a home, not a cage. She is very loving and would enjoy the love and warmth of a home. Pearl is also 4-paw declawed.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Also, please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet Pearl.
Provided
Rayne
This cutie is Rayne. She is almost a year old. Rayne is a very sweet and quiet girl. She would love a warm bed and a quiet home. If you have an older household and would like a lap cat, Rayne would be perfect.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website, catsociety.org.
Provided
Mauricio
Meet Mauricio. There is a whole lot of awesome packed in this guy. He is extremely sweet and personable. He enjoys affection and is spirited. Someone would be lucky to have him.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org.
Provided
Jinx
Jinx is a female black domestic long-haired cat who was born in March 2018. She was rescued by a good Samaritan before she could be harmed by a person kicking her. Jinx has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Jinx is such a happy, easy-going feline. She doesn't have a mean bone in her body. Jinx is super lovable and affectionate not to mention gorgeous. Her life has not been so good, but things are definitely looking up. Jinx is looking for a family who will love her.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us the Facebook page.
Provided
Carey
Carey is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic short-haired cat who was born in November 2017. She was rescued off the streets in East Chicago. Carey was already spayed and is now current on vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. When she was rescued, Carey had a severely injured tail. Her tail had to be amputated, and now she has a little stub of a tail. Because it is still healing, her tail is still very sensitive and Carey doesn't like to be touched there. Carey has a very lovable personality and is people friendly. She enjoys affection and likes to give little love nips. Carey gets along with other cats and could live either in a single pet home or a home with another cat.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page.
Provided
Chloe
Meet Chloe. She is a very sweet 9-year-old female Bulldog/Spaniel mix. Chloe lost her lifelong home at a point when she developed diabetes and lost her sight. This girl has been very down as a result and so deserves another shot at a forever home. She would do best in a calm home with other older, respectful dogs and loving people, who can give her the very best life. She does well with other friendly dogs and weighs just 39 pounds. Chloe is living in a foster home, so please call ahead and set up an appointment to meet her.
She is available at our reduced senior dog adoption rate of just $100.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219-476-PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org
Provided
Current
Current is a big male greyhound that is looking for his forever home. Current’s heart is just as big as he is! He gets along well with the other greyhounds in his foster home but would be happiest in a home without cats. Current loves to romp in the yard with his foster siblings. Current would be happiest in a home with confident leadership to show him his role in the home — a loving companion.
FYI: For more information on Current, please contact adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Wilma
Wilma is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born the beginning of August 2018. She was rescued when someone left her and her siblings in a box on my foster mom's doorstep. Wilma has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She has a very easy going disposition and can be quite affectionate. Wilma loves to be held like a baby! She gets along well with dogs but am not too sure yet about other cats. She likes bunnies too. And she likes to wear bandannas too. She seems to think she is quite stylish wearing them.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page
Provided
Rosie
Rosie is a poodle looking for a lap to call her own. She needs a loving family to adopt her. Rosie is on thyroid medicine twice a day and otherwise is healthy.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at Schererville PetSmart noon to 4 on the weekends, and Friday nights at Griffith Central Market. Please call the shelter and leave a message if you would like to meet the pets at 219-922-1766. We are also in need of fosters. Senior cats and kittens, and Sharky, PJ, Brownie, Bear, Mandy, Charlie, Honey, Jane, Tinsel, Chloe, Colt and Barn Cats are still available
Provided
Jasmine
Jasmine can become a new friend.
FYI: Visit during one of our adoption events at Schererville PetSmart on US 41 on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4. (March 23-24) Sweetie, Lovey, Sharpie, Gladys, Raggedy Ann, Andy, Grace, Bess, and M&M are still available for adoption
Provided
Spoon
My name is Spoon, and I am a young male of about 7 months old. I was found in an abandoned house and some kind strangers rescued me. I am black and white and I am very friendly. I am not neutered but will need to be.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Provided
Candy
My name is Candy and I am 7 years old and I am deaf. My owner died, but he did teach me some commands. I am sweet, but still need to be socialized. I am a blond mix of a lab and pit bull. I hope you can teach me some new commands as you fall in love with me.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Provided
Hemi
Life started off crazy for this little girl. She was discovered inside a car engine when she was just tiny. Hemi was then brought to the shelter and has really blossomed. She is now 4 months old and such a love bug. Come see for yourself.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, www.catsociety.org
Provided
Heida
My name is Heida and I am about 2 years old. I just had puppies about three months ago and I took wonderful care of them. They all found a home and now I need to find my home. I get along with everyone, including cats, and dogs. I am a shepherd mix with beautiful brindle coloring; please help me find my home. I am not spayed, but the cost of adoption includes the spaying.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Provided
Cracker
If you are looking for a gentle laid-back cat, she might be your girl. Cracker is 3 years old, and some of her favorite things are cozy beds and cat treats. Oh, she also wants you to know that she would be most content in a quieter home with no dogs; she is OK with other cats. Come see her this weekend!
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, www.catsociety.org
Picasa
Aaron
Aaron is a male gray classic tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in July 2016. He was rescued from a local kill shelter. Aaron has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is a big cream puff. Pet him and he will melt like putty in your hands! Looking for a lap cat? Aaron could be just that. He lives for love and affection. Aaron has such an easygoing personality; nothing bothers him. He gets along with other cats and can live in a multicat household.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page
Provided
Asics
Asics is a male brown mackerel tabby domestic short-haired kitten. He and his siblings were rescued from a local steel plant in East Chicago. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He gets along with the other cats and dogs and could live in a multi-pet home. He likes to play, climb the cat tree and snuggle. He would make a wonderful addition to most any home.
FYI: contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message it on its Facebook page.
Provided
Colt
Colt is a beautiful black cat found living on the streets. He was in a business area looking for food. He is now fully vetted and neutered. He is a very nice cat who deserves a happy loving home.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or call 219-922-1766.
Provided
Glacier
Glacier is a male gray classic tabby and white domestic short-haired kitten who was born in March 2018. He was found underneath a car in Gary when he was rescued. Glacier has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. When he was rescued, Glacier had an injured right front leg that was paralyzed. He has gotten some feeling back in the leg, but doesn't have full range of motion. He doesn't let that stop him, though! He can run, jump, climb like the best of them. Glacier is a very friendly feline. He loves people and getting affection and attention from them. He gets along with other cats although he get a little rambunctious from time to time. Glacier loves to play, run, climb and enjoy all kinds of toys.
FYI: contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message it on its Facebook page.
Provided
Clover
Clover is a 3-year-old female hound mix. She is a very sweet young dog who will make a great addition to a family. She is very smart and playful and appears to do well with other friendly dogs. She weighs just 31 pounds.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219.476.PAWS (7297) or
info@lakeshorePAWS.org.
If you want to meet me, come in and fill out an application at the adoption enter at 4611 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso.
Provided
Tango
Tango is a friendly, large domestic short-haired cat. He was found as a stray, is neutered and gets along well with other animals.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Picasa
Daisy
Daisy is an adorable 8-year-old Chihuahua mix who is spayed. She is good with other dogs, but she would do better in a home without little kids.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Picasa
Bree
Bree is 10 weeks old and ready to find a loving home.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Provided
Poundcake
Poundcake is a large cat who has lots of love to give.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Provided
Buddy
Buddy would love to be your buddy. You could be best friends and do things together.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Provided
Cheesecake
This charming girl is Cheesecake. She is about a year and a half old. Cheesecake is ready for a family of her own to have adventures with.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, www.catsociety.org
Provided
Evie
Evie is 3 years old and only 24 pounds and very sweet. She can be a little shy at first but once she warms up she has a huge personality. She likes friendly dogs and cats. Hyper young kids scare her but she likes older, respectful kids.
FYI: 219-942-0103, Humane Society of Hobart Inc.
Provided
Fiona
Fiona is a happy 4-year-old greyhound that loves people. She learns quickly and gets along well with the other greyhound in her foster home. Fiona tested well with cats when she met them at a volunteer’s home. Fiona is a puppy at heart and can be curious about her surroundings. She is not fostered with young children, but we have no reason to believe that she would not be well suited for a home with children. She enjoys playing with stuffed toys but is still working on her leash manners and how to navigate stairs.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Bentley
Bentley is a male domestic shorthaired kitten. He and his siblings were born in the middle of June 2018. They were rescued when their mom was killed by a fox. Bentley has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is an extremely energetic and playful kitty. He plays like the Energizer Bunny. Bentley keeps going, and going and going. Adopt him with one of his brothers Rebel or Oliver because two kittens are great companions and playmates for each other.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Boggle
Boggle is a female white and black tuxedo kitten who was born in the middle of February 2018. She and her brother were rescued from a local kill shelter. Boggle has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is very sweet natured and lovable. Boggle loves to cuddle. She has a very playful side too.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Raggedy Ann and Andy
Raggedy Ann & Andy are brother and sister. These kitties do not need to be adopted together but it would be amazing if they were. Andy is vocal and very affectionate. Ann is more shy but will warm up to you once she knows you will not hurt her. Applications can be found online at
TreasuredFriendsRescue.org
FYI: Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Milo
Milo was rescued from a bad situation and he is all ready for a good home. He is about 5 years old and blind in one eye. He is going blind in his other eye. Milo is such a loving and playful guy and would make a wonderful companion. We will have him and others at the Schererville PetSmart this weekend from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at
TreasuredFriendsRescue.org.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet him.
Provided
Molly
Molly is a female gray tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2015. She is very petite and looks a lot younger than her age. Molly was rescued from a local humane society. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Molly is such an easy going, affectionate kitty. She has a very laid back personality and gets along with other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page
Provided
Starbuck
Starbuck is a female brown classic tabby domestic shorthaired kitten who was born in July 2018. She and her siblings were rescued from a hoarding situation. Starbuck has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a little on the quiet side, but loves to play and run. She also loves to climb cat trees too. Starbuck really enjoys snuggling. She would do best in a home without dogs and gets along with other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page
Provided
Mooshie
Mooshie is a laid back lap cat looking for a loving home. She is a beautiful tortoiseshell girl who is friendly.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet her. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. We are also in need of fosters. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219- 922-1766
Provided
Hershey
Hershey came in with Rooster, so he can get along with most dogs. As you can see, he has a smile to die for. Hershey is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. He's potty-trained, very lovable and likes to give hugs. His adoption fee is $150.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-942-0103 or visit the shelter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays
Provided
Venus
Venus is three-years-old. She's cute, sweet and snuggly. She's the kind of girl you're looking to meet.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Madison
Madison is a charming lady. We can't believe she hasn't stolen anyone's heart yet. Madison had a rough start, but that hasn't slowed her down or changed her outlook on life. She is a social and spirited girl who is just waiting for that special someone to sweep her off her feet.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Buck
This is Buck, a 1.5-year-old male shepherd mix. Buck will do best in an active home where he can get plenty of attention, exercise and training. He will do great with confident and sturdy children, and appears to do well with other friendly dogs. Cats are an unknown.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219-476-PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org
Provided
Oliver
Oliver is a 3-year-old male beagle. Oliver is pretty low key, but full of life and love. He does well with other friendly dogs and cats likely won't be a problem.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219-476-PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org
Provided
Elliot
Meet Elliot, a 1.5-year-old male pit bull/collie mix. Elliot has loads of energy and loves to run and play. Elliot does well with other friendly and playful dogs, though cats are an unknown. He is likely too much dog for very young or timid children. He weighs 48 pounds.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219-476-PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org
Provided
Ashley
Ashley is a female dilute tortoiseshell/gray tabby mix who was born in July 2017. She was rescued off the streets of Gary as a kitten. Ashley has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed and FELV/FIV tested. She still needs to be microchipped but will be before she is adopted. She has a very playful nature. Ashley is a little quiet around people, but gets along with other cats and dogs.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page
Provided
Tinsel
Tinsel is a beautiful girl who loves to be petted. She came from a home with many cats living in small cages. Now she is fully vetted, spayed and ready for a home.
Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon to 4 p.m. and Friday evenings at Griffith Central Market.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Please call the shelter and leave a message if you would like to meet her. 219-922-1766
Provided
Angel
Angel is a very strong and loving dog who needs a home where he can play with someone.
FYI: Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, 219-938-3339 or email millercritters@yahoo.com
Provided
Natalie
Natalie is a very sweet kitten who loves to play all day.
FYI: Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, 219-938-3339 or email millercritters@yahoo.com
Provided
Ruby
This is Ruby. Ruby is such a sweetheart. She likes attention and wet food. Ruby does well with other cats and would enjoy a home where she had another feline friend to play with.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, www.catsociety.org
Provided
Echo
Meet Echo, a delightful girl who could make someone very happy. She is the last of her litter and seeks her forever home.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, www.catsociety.org
Provided
Sammy
Sammy is a sweet senior boy. He has witnessed some sad things in his life in the last year but he has remained a loving wonderful boy. He loves attention and treats but doesn't care to be held. This boy would love to retire in a quiet adult home where he could feel loved and secure. No small children would be best.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400
Provided
Giblet
Giblet is a 5-year-old handsome front declawed boy. He is seeking someone that will pamper him, carry him around and shower him with love and treats. He is so very gentle and loving and would fit well in any home environment.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400
Provided
Jane
This is Jane. She is a beautiful black kitty and a sweet girl. Jane is looking for a quiet home. She needs a little patience. She tends to be a bit shy until she knows you. She would love to be in a home instead of a cage.
FYI: Call the shelter and leave a message if you would like to meet her. Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Kelly Ann
Kelly Ann is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2012. She was rescued from a local housing complex where kids were throwing rocks at her. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Kelly Ann is very laid back and has a mild mannered personality. Her ideal home would be a quiet, comfortable home, preferably without children. She may not be a cute, cuddly kitten, but she still has lots of love and play left in her.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the FB page
Provided
Morrisa
Morrisa is a female orange mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in July 2014 and rescued off the streets of Gary. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Morrisa has a very sweet nature and gentle disposition. She gets along with everybody and is very adaptable. Living out on the streets, she never had a chance to play with toys, but loves to watch other cats play. Morrisa has a fondness for Temptations cat treats. Give her some, and she will melt like putty in your hands.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page
Provided
Loki
Loki is around 1-2 years old and is a great dog who loves to play with toys. He isn't overly active but he enjoys going for walks. He hasn't had much training but he is very motivated to learn if you have a treat. Loki isn't handling life in the shelter very well. When he's out of his cage he's a playful, enjoyable boy, but in his kennel he is extremely stressed. Right now Loki's stress is manageable but we can't allow him to mentally suffer. Loki would do best as an only pet with no young children.
FYI: Contact the Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103
Provided
Rooster
Rooster is a charming boy. He enjoys attention and being held. Rooster is talkative so if you appreciate conversation he may be an excellent match for you. This ginger kitty will do a great job at keeping your lap warm too. He does well with children but would be most content as your only kitty.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Lucinda
Lucinda is such a sweetheart. She is a chatty girl and will quickly become your best friend if you offer cat treats. While she may not be a lap cat, she makes up for that with her wonderful and loving personality.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Beatty
Beatty is a 2-year-old lurcher. A lurcher is a mixed breed used for hunting or field trials. They are often mixed with greyhounds for speed. Beatty is a typical 2-year-old and loves to play. He chases balls and plays tug of war with stuffed toys. He loves people and gets along well with the other dogs in his foster home. Beatty is unsure of new situations and people, but once he adjusts, his vibrant personality really shows. Beatty has met kids of all ages. He is sweet, joyful, and his puppy antics are sure to bring a smile to your face. Beatty would be happiest in a home without cats. With love and patience, Beatty will make a wonderful companion. Beatty is waiting for his forever home.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Beeker
Beeker is a really sweet boy. He is young and playful and really loves to snuggle with you. And once he feels comfortable, he just might give you some 'kitty kisses'. He would make a wonderful addition to most any home given the proper introduction.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Blossom
Blossom is a darling petite calico kitty who was tossed from a semi truck at a local steel mill. She was a dirty mess when she was finally rescued but she is now a beautiful girl again. Blossom is a quiet girl, keeps herself exceptionally clean and loves to be petted. She seems to be fine with other cats but not sure about dogs or small children.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Grayson
Grayson is a male gray and white domestic medium haired kitten who was born the beginning of May 2018. He was rescued from a local kill shelter. Grayson has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is such a happy boy and he loves to cuddle. Grayson has such an easy going personality and he gets along with everybody (dogs included). You can't help but fall in love with him once you meet him.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Honey
Honey is a senior Chihuahua. She does need thyroid medicine twice a day and she had 20 teeth pulled. But she is feeling a lot better. Honey is looking for a quiet home.
FYI: Call the shelter and leave a message at 219-922-1766 if you would like to meet her. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Ashlee
Ashlee is a female dilute tortoiseshell cat who was born in June 2016. She was found living on a boat. Ashlee has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a very confident kitty. New areas and people don't intimidate her in the least. Ashlee loves to play fetch and boy, is she quick. She loves people and would prefer being the only cat in the house. She gets along with dogs, but would prefer to be the queen bee of the house.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Summer
Summer is eight months old and is the last of her litter. She has a big personality and loves to play. If you can match her adventurous side you have to come to meet her.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Libby
Libby is a beautiful girl with gorgeous green eyes. She can be a little shy sometimes but she really does enjoy being held and petted. Libby would be happiest as your only kitty and she gives a thumbs down to dogs.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Bonnie
Bonnie is a beautiful Maine Coon mix who was dumped by her owners at animal control, stuffed in a urine-soaked carrier with three other large cats. Bonnie is an older girl that will enjoy someone's lap, playtime and a semi-quiet home. She's a beauty that will need grooming, and brushing is a must! Bonnie truly is a special girl and deserves a loving home.
FYI: For more information, contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Jabba the Cat
Jabba the Cat was a well-loved pet at one time until his owner had no option but to dump him in the wee hours of the morning at a local veterinarian clinic. He is estimated to be 6 years old, long haired (shaved currently), neutered and front declawed. Jabba is such a lover and fits in well with other cats.
FYI: For more information contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Gladys
Gladys is about 3 years old. She is a tortie with beautiful unique markings. Gladys was rescued from the outdoors along with two of her kittens. She is shy at first but loves to be petted after she becomes familiar and feels safe and comfortable. She is spayed and vaccinated.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Belle
Belle is a beautiful girl who was found living on the streets. That's hard to believe for such a loving girl. She is a calico/tabby mix.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make an appointment to meet her.
Provided
Boots
Boots is a male lurcher that needed an adoption organization to help him find his forever home. If you’re looking for a puppy, Boots is your guy. He is full of personality and has a zest for life. Boots would be happiest in a home without cats, but he is currently being fostered with multiple other medium to large breed dogs. Boots is only 18 months old and would love to be your new best friend.
FYI: Please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Edward Scissorpaws
Edward ScissorPaws arrived at FCN late October after being found sick and unwanted. He’s a very needy boy that loves attention, very vocal and uses his paws and claws to touch you. He might just not be the boy for anyone with small children.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Janet
Janet is an adorably unique girl. She was found stuck in a tree for over a week. Janet entered our rehabilitation program and has since recovered nicely. She’s a quiet girl, keeps herself very clean and would make a nice addition to your family.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Esther
Esther is a female tortoiseshell domestic shorthaired kitten who was born the end of June 2018. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. Esther has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a little on the shy and quiet side and not real comfortable with strangers. But once she gets to know you and relax, she warms up immediately. If you give her some time and patience, she will become your best friend. Esther gets along with the other cats and can live in a multi-cat home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Bam Bam
Bam Bam is a male brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired kitten. He and his sister Pebbles were born in August 2018. They were found abandoned outside their foster mom's home in November. Luckily, they were rescued before it got really cold. Bam Bam has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is a talker and can be very vocal when he wants affection. He loves to be held and snuggled. Bam Bam would make a great lap cat and TV watching companion.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us the Facebook page.
Provided
Gin Gin
Gin Gin is a loving little girl. She is a Yorkshire Terrier mix who's cute as a button. Gin Gin is fully vetted, spayed and chipped. She is looking for a nice warm lap to sit on.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make an appointment to meet her.
Provided
Gabi and Persephone
This photo shows Gabi & Persephone, a wonderful momma and daughter duo. They have been waiting for three months to find their forever home. At adoption events they are nervous since there are loud noises and a lot of people. They have so much love to share. Gabi is a lap cat and Persephone loves to play.
FYI: Email Tinylives17@outlook.com. We have many looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Purrito
Purrito is another candidate in the Sweetheart contest. He is very loving, has the softest fur, and does well with kids of all ages. If you are looking to spice things up, come meet Purrito.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, catsociety.org
Provided
Sundae
Sundae is one of the candidates for the 2019 Sweetheart contest. This super silly girl loves to hang out with people (she is the semi-official ICS greeter). Sundae loves treats and she loves playing. We bet she will melt your heart.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website, catsociety.org
Provided
Donna
Donna is a very special senior greyhound that requires a very patient family. Donna is on the shy side and can be very reserved. At times her curiosity does get the best of her, and you’ll see her exploring the world around her. Donna is slow to trust, but once you do earn her trust, she will show you what unconditional love is all about. Donna would be happiest in a home without cats or small dogs, but would benefit from having a larger breed dog as a friend to help boost her confidence and help her feel secure.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at
adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact the adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Bertha
Bertha was a stray walking the streets of Merrillville. She's an older girl that would love to find that purfect home to retire in. A home that's quiet and calm would be best. Bertha is quiet, loving, and adorably cute too. If your home is fairly quiet, you’re searching for that special someone to spend your Saturday night with watching Animal Plant then Bertha may just be the one for you.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Ivy
Ivy was rescued from a local animal control. The neighbors claimed that she was left behind after her family moved out. She arrived at FCN scared, very thin and very skittish. She is now much healthier and ready to find her forever home. Ivy would need a quiet home and proper introduction but she should do well in most home environments. For more information about Ivy please contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Sharpie
Sharpie was left abandoned in a local park with his two brothers. They were all skin and bones with lots of fleas. After a few weeks, he is doing great. Sharpie is a loving cat.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. There are many to choose from. Applications can be found on line at
TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Charlie
This is Charlie. Look at that smile and beautiful coat. Charlie is ready to play fetch in his forever home. He will sit for a treat and seems to stay long enough for that ball to get thrown. He is such a happy dog.
FYI: Contact Treasuredfriendsrescue or email us to set up a meet and greet. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.
Provided
Rosie
Who's a pretty girl? Rosie is. She is so friendly and sweet. Rosie can be somewhat cautious about new people but if approached gently she welcomes the attention. Rosie is FIV positive, but can happily and safely live with other non-FIV cats just as she does here. Don't wait another minute, come meet her.
Provided
Anakin
Any "Star Wars" fans out there? Anakin is waiting for you! This charming boy is almost 2 years old and the last of his litter. For some reason, he often gets overlooked. Don't miss out on all he has to offer. Anakin is one cool cat.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at
facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Odo
Someone out there wants to adopt this adorable ginger and white boy, Odo just knows it. He is a real fun loving boy with lots of energy. Odo is about 9 months old and so very sweet and playful. With the proper introduction, Odo would be a wonderful addition to most any home environment.
FYI: Call Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter is a short, Beagle mix. She is a nice girl, but is very shy until she gets to know you, so would probably do best with no young children.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.
Provided
Lola
Lola graduated from the TGIE prison training program on Jan. 3, 2019. Lola prefers to have her environment calm and laid back. She is not a fan of loud, sudden noises and movements. It takes some time for Lola to warm up to new people, but once she trusts you, she will show you by putting her head in your lap.
FYI: Visit http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Barbie
Barbie is an extremely charming and social girl. She would make a great lap cat and does well with children. You are sure to fall in love with her. Can you give Barbie the dream home she is looking for?
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Percy
Percy is a sweet and playful girl who is also friendly and very social. She would be happiest being your only kitty.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Oliver
Oliver is a male black and white domestic shorthaired kitten who was born during the middle of June 2018. He and his siblings were rescued when their mom was killed by a fox. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Oliver is extremely playful and loves anything that spikes his curiosity whether that's a paper bag, toys with feathers, balls or mice. He is also a very good cuddler and enjoys when he gets lots of love and attention.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Agnes
Agnes is a female gray and white domestic shorthaired cat with a very cute face and a cute pink nose. She was born in March 2017 and rescued from a local kill shelter. Agnes has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Agnes is very people friendly and loves getting petted. She especially loves getting her ears scratched. Agnes is not too fond of other cats and would probably do best as an only pet or with another cat that is very mellow.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided