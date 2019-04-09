{{featured_button_text}}
When people think of pet allergies, they often consider human reactions to animal fur, dander or saliva. But veterinarians know that dogs and cats also can suffer adverse reactions to a variety of stimulants and environmental factors.

While pets can be allergic to many of the same things that bother humans — from grasses to mold to weeds — the most common afflictions among cats and dogs tend to be flea bites, environmental allergies (also known as atopy) and, increasingly, food allergies.

“Unlike what pet food marketing is pushing these days, most pets with a food allergy are actually allergic to the protein source, such as beef, chicken, fish or milk,” says Dr. Jenny Herbert, a veterinarian at Arbor View Animal Hospital in Valparaiso. “Pets with a food allergy often present for itching, recurrent ear infections and anal gland problems. This allergy tends to be year-round and often develops as young as the age of 6 months old. A pet can develop a food allergy even if they’ve been eating the same food their whole life.”

While respiratory problems may arise with some seasonal atopy conditions, pets are more likely to scratch or lick excessively when suffering an allergic reaction, in addition to experiencing hair loss and skin inflammation.

“The most common allergies are often a matter of discomfort, but the itching can get quite severe and be miserable for some animals,” says Dr. Lisa Preston, a veterinarian at St. John Animal Clinic. “There is often a secondary bacterial or yeast infection from the self-trauma that complicates the issue.”

In other words, the more a dog or cat licks or scratches an area of allergic discomfort, the more at risk it becomes for opening a sore that can lead to an infection.

“Owners should be on the lookout for excessive scratching or licking at areas of their body, hair loss, red skin, chronic skin or ear infections, chronic scooting or anal gland problems, open sores or thickened areas of skin, or if the animal develops an unpleasant odor or greasy feel to its coat,” Herbert explains. “These can all be signs of an underlying allergy that should trigger a visit to your vet to determine if there’s a cause. The sooner you can catch a developing allergy, the faster you can start managing it or in some cases even curing the animal of it.”

When it comes to treating pet allergies, veterinarians rely on a number of options. For flea allergies, year-round flea prevention and management can cure the condition. Common food allergies can be treated with a prescription hypoallergenic diet that eliminates the protein source at the root of the allergy. For other types of allergies, a variety of medications and natural treatments are available, though every pet and every allergy is different.

“Allergies can be challenging to treat because what works well for one patient may not work as well for another,” says Dr. Melissa Buggie, a veterinarian at St. John Animal Clinic. “Often, there isn’t just a single medication or therapy that works 100 percent on its own. We commonly prescribe antihistamines and sometimes steroids, and there are some newer medications such as Apoquel and Cytopoint that can also be very helpful. But it’s important to treat any underlying infections as well, so we often recommend special shampoos, soothing skin sprays and antibacterial wipes depending upon the condition of the pet’s skin.”

The optimal scenario, of course, is for pets to avoid allergies — something their owners can help with.

“The best thing you can do is recognize the signs of developing allergies and bring your pet to the veterinarian to start managing their allergies before they develop skin infections or anything more serious,” Herbert says.

