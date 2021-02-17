Exercise, mental health, fitness, obesity, Mediterranean diet, prostate cancer, smoking, breast cancer, minorities, surgery

Exercise and mental health
There’s no question exercise can benefit mental health, but a new study has found any type of physical activity will do.
After analyzing data from more than 36,500 Swedish employees, researchers from the Institute of Stress Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg found that those who exercised more frequently, at least one to two times a week, were less likely to report symptoms of depression and anxiety even if they exhibited sedentary behavior.
Studies have shown that sedentary behavior such as watching TV can increase depressive symptoms.
Researchers also found that cardiorespiratory fitness played less of a role than originally thought in preventing mental health symptoms. Although respondents who participated in cardio activities reported fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety, they weren’t any more likely to report fewer symptoms if they also exhibited sedentary behavior.
Source: Mental Health and Physical Activity journal
Fitness doesn’t outweigh obesity risks
Being fit provides several health advantages, but a new study by researchers at European University, Madrid, says physical activity doesn’t outweigh the negative effects obesity has on the body.
The study of more than half a million Spanish adults found that while any physical activity was linked to a lower likelihood of harmful diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, overweight and obese participants faced higher cardiovascular risks than those who had a normal body weight.
Even when compared to normal-weight adults who were inactive, those who were obese were still twice as likely to have high cholesterol, four times as likely to have diabetes and five times more likely to have high blood pressure even if they were physically active.
Source: European Journal of Preventive Cardiology
Mediterranean diet a prostate cancer fighter?
A recent study at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center has found that men who have a low-risk type of prostate cancer may benefit from a Mediterranean diet.
The Mediterranean diet focuses on eating vegetables and lean meats, while limiting red meat and dairy. Researchers have linked this diet to several health benefits, from a lower risk of heart disease to a lower risk of developing cancer.
Researchers found those who added more fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains and fish to their diets were less likely to experience an advancement in their prostate cancer that would require active treatment.
Source: Cancer Journal
Smoking can increase spread of breast cancer
New research from Wake Forest School of Medicine shows that nicotine can help spread breast cancer to the lungs.
The study, which looked at nearly 1,100 breast cancer patients, showed that current and former smokers experienced higher rates of breast cancer spread to the lungs than patients who did not have a history of smoking.
Researchers say that data indicates nicotine exposure may create an “inflammatory microenvironment” in the lung that allows the metastatic growth. This, in turn, attracts immune cells that release a protein that encourages cancer to spread.
Source: Nature Communications
Older minorities more vulnerable after surgery
An analysis of more than 200,000 patients has found that older minority cancer patients with poor social determinants of health are more likely to experience negative surgical outcomes than White patients with similar risk factors.
Researchers at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-James found that those who live in high socially vulnerable neighborhoods had a 40% higher risk of complications after surgery and a 23% higher risk of 90-day mortality, even when compared to White patients in similar circumstances.
Researchers say this shows that resources in patients’ communities are just as important as the services they receive in the hospital.
Source: Journal of the American College of Surgeons