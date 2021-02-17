Exercise, mental health, fitness, obesity, Mediterranean diet, prostate cancer, smoking, breast cancer, minorities, surgery

The study of more than half a million Spanish adults found that while any physical activity was linked to a lower likelihood of harmful diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, overweight and obese participants faced higher cardiovascular risks than those who had a normal body weight.

Even when compared to normal-weight adults who were inactive, those who were obese were still twice as likely to have high cholesterol, four times as likely to have diabetes and five times more likely to have high blood pressure even if they were physically active.

Source: European Journal of Preventive Cardiology

Mediterranean diet a prostate cancer fighter?

A recent study at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center has found that men who have a low-risk type of prostate cancer may benefit from a Mediterranean diet.

The Mediterranean diet focuses on eating vegetables and lean meats, while limiting red meat and dairy. Researchers have linked this diet to several health benefits, from a lower risk of heart disease to a lower risk of developing cancer.