Exercise, therapies can ease the soreness, need for back surgery

Dr. Nitin Khanna, an orthopedic surgeon practicing at Franciscan Health, said the vast majority of back pain cases can be relieved with lifestyle changes, such as an improved diet, exercise and stretching, observing good body mechanics (lifting with the legs rather than the back) and having an ergonomically sound workstation.

Khanna said the three main causes of back pain are: a herniated disc, which can also cause leg pain if it is pinching a nerve; degenerative arthritis, which develops over time; and a fracture from a fall.

Of those whose back pain is severe enough to require surgery, both doctors acknowledge that spinal surgery has come a long way. “We have minimally invasive procedures for conditions that used to require hours in surgery and several days stay in the hospital that we now can do as outpatient surgery in which they go home within hours of the procedure,” Khanna said.

Tyndall added: "The ability for patients to have procedures and to return home the same day has helped patients recover faster and regain their normal pain-free lives."

Khanna said surgical procedures include shaving the bones to relieve pressure on the nerves and even removing injured discs and replacing them with metal or plastic ones to retain motion and function.