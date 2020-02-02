Expanding robotics for minimally invasive surgery

Porter Regional Hospital has expanded its robotic surgery program. Now, with a decade of experience in robotic surgery, the hospital is using robotic technology to perform minimally invasive thoracic surgery.

Cardiothoracic surgeon, Walid Khabbaz, MD, performed the first robotic-assisted minimally invasive thoracic surgery in July, 2019. He has performed a variety of thoracic surgical procedures on chest organs and tissues such as lungs, chest wall and mediastinum, the area between the lungs.

As with other surgeons who use the robot, Dr. Khabbaz controls the robotic system, which translates his hand movements into smaller, more precise movements using tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. For example, use of the robot allows Dr. Khabbaz to enter through very tiny incisions through which a human hand would be unable to reach. These tiny incisions generally afford patients a speedier recovery and less pain than large incisions used in traditional surgeries.

The small incisions and faster recoveries are just two advantages of robotic-assisted thoracic surgery.

“Robotic surgery provides magnified, high-definition visualization that gives surgeons precise, fine control of surgical instruments,” explained Dr. Khabbaz. “It does not replace, but rather enhances, good surgical techniques.”