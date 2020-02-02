Expanding robotics for minimally invasive surgery

Porter Regional Hospital has expanded its robotic surgery program. Now, with a decade of experience in robotic surgery, the hospital is using robotic technology to perform minimally invasive thoracic surgery.
Cardiothoracic surgeon, Walid Khabbaz, MD, performed the first robotic-assisted minimally invasive thoracic surgery in July, 2019. He has performed a variety of thoracic surgical procedures on chest organs and tissues such as lungs, chest wall and mediastinum, the area between the lungs.
As with other surgeons who use the robot, Dr. Khabbaz controls the robotic system, which translates his hand movements into smaller, more precise movements using tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. For example, use of the robot allows Dr. Khabbaz to enter through very tiny incisions through which a human hand would be unable to reach. These tiny incisions generally afford patients a speedier recovery and less pain than large incisions used in traditional surgeries.
The small incisions and faster recoveries are just two advantages of robotic-assisted thoracic surgery.
“Robotic surgery provides magnified, high-definition visualization that gives surgeons precise, fine control of surgical instruments,” explained Dr. Khabbaz. “It does not replace, but rather enhances, good surgical techniques.”
The robotic equipment, called the XI model Da Vinci robot, is the most current technology available. It includes four arms with one arm holding a camera, two arms holding surgical instruments and the fourth available to hold tissue. During the thoracic surgeries, Dr. Khabbaz sits at a console where he controls every movement the robot makes.
Khabbaz explained that the robot allows surgeons to perform procedures that can be done with traditional open surgery. The robot allows him to operate on some patients who are not good candidates for traditional open surgery due to other medical conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease.
Porter Regional Hospital has been using surgical robots for minimally invasive surgeries since 2009 when it began using the technology to perform urologic surgeries, like prostatectomies. Shortly thereafter, capabilities expanded to include gynecology and general surgery procedures.
Sean Dardeau, Porter Regional Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer and Northwest Indiana Market CEO, remarked, “Our surgical robot technology is impressive, and the outcomes patients experience continue to be remarkable with less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, smaller incisions and scars and shorter recovery times overall.”
Dardeau continued, “The expansion into thoracic surgery is yet another example of the complex care we are able to provide right here in Northwest Indiana.”
Porter Health Care System includes Porter Regional Hospital, a referral center for Northwest Indiana. It also includes more than 20 outpatient sites located throughout the region. With more than 450 physicians representing 50 medical specialties, Porter Health Care System is committed to medical excellence and personalized, patient-centered care. Porter Regional Hospital is owned in part by physicians.