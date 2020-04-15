Fitness, testing can help ease risks to mom, baby as women start families later

"It would be important to know that additional monitoring and testing or screening will likely be recommended to women of advanced age compared to younger women because of this increased risk,” Hanna says.

Other complications that arise as a mother ages include difficulty conceiving, becoming pregnant with twins, triplets or more, improperly functioning kidneys and liver and miscarriages.

“The age of first pregnancies is higher in first world countries than in others,” says Bregand-White. “Women are delaying getting pregnant while they’re finishing school and establishing their careers. But anybody thinking of becoming pregnant after age 35 should work at staying healthy, maintaining a good weight, exercising and not smoking.”

Not only are mothers getting older, so are their eggs.

“The eggs you carry are the eggs you had in you while still in your mother’s womb,” says Bregand-White, noting that a woman doesn’t produce any more eggs than that.

A woman typically is born with 1 million or more eggs. By puberty, only about half a million are left. According to healthline.com, women lose up to 1,000 eggs a month after puberty. At age 40, about 3% of the eggs remain, making getting pregnant much more difficult.