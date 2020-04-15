Fitness, testing can help ease risks to mom, baby as women start families later

“Advanced maternal age is a spectrum — not only because of a woman’s age but also depending upon whether or not she has medical problems such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, all of which can increase the risks of not having a healthy pregnancy and birth,” says Dr. Julia Bregand-White, maternal-fetal medicine, OB/Gyn and assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UChicago Medicine.
Age 35 is generally associated with advanced maternal age because that's when the chance of having a child with trisomy 21, or Down syndrome, increases, continues Bregand-White.
“Generally the term advanced maternal age is used for women who are 35 and older who are bearing children,” says Suzanne Hanna, a nurse midwife with LaPorte Physician Network - Women's Care.
According to Bregand-White, the older a woman is, the higher the chance she and/or her fetus might develop problems.
“When deciding to delay childbearing until a woman is more financially stable or until career goals have been met, for instance, it is important to understand the risks associated with bearing children at an older age,” says Hanna.
According to Hanna, the risks include having a child with a chromosomal abnormality, preterm delivery, low birth weight or a stillbirth. The mother is at increased risk for gestational hypertension/pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes, Hanna says.
"It would be important to know that additional monitoring and testing or screening will likely be recommended to women of advanced age compared to younger women because of this increased risk,” Hanna says.
Other complications that arise as a mother ages include difficulty conceiving, becoming pregnant with twins, triplets or more, improperly functioning kidneys and liver and miscarriages.
“The age of first pregnancies is higher in first world countries than in others,” says Bregand-White. “Women are delaying getting pregnant while they’re finishing school and establishing their careers. But anybody thinking of becoming pregnant after age 35 should work at staying healthy, maintaining a good weight, exercising and not smoking.”
Not only are mothers getting older, so are their eggs.
“The eggs you carry are the eggs you had in you while still in your mother’s womb,” says Bregand-White, noting that a woman doesn’t produce any more eggs than that.
A woman typically is born with 1 million or more eggs. By puberty, only about half a million are left. According to healthline.com, women lose up to 1,000 eggs a month after puberty. At age 40, about 3% of the eggs remain, making getting pregnant much more difficult.
“I think it's important to think about the reasons people are delaying childbearing until later in life," says Hanna. "For instance a woman's career may be of high importance in her 20s and 30s, and she may not be ready for children until later. Financial security may play a big role in choosing to delay childbearing. Also, reproductive technologies have made it possible for women to get pregnant later in life when they may not have been able to without assistance.
“Because it is more common, there are great resources and evidence based recommendations to manage a pregnancy and help a woman have a positive outcome,” says Hanna, noting that genetic screening, by way of blood work and ultrasound, is available to determine whether older mothers are at increased risk for chromosomal abnormalities.
Hanna adds that antenatal testing often offered to older moms around 36 weeks gestation assesses the well-being of the fetus due to the higher risk of stillbirth.
That risk is why older women are advised to deliver in the 39th week of gestation, with labor induced, she adds.
It’s important that older women make a preconception appointment to determine their health and what lifestyle changes are necessary to prepare for pregnancy such as starting prenatal vitamins.
Then, regular prenatal appointments are important to monitor the mother's and baby’s health as is gaining just the right amount of weight, exercising regularly and eschewing alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs.
“Know what is normal so you can identify when something is abnormal and can contact your provider,” says Hanna.
