Fitness trackers, modest exercise, vitamin D and cancer, gut reaction to avocados, vegetarian diet and asthma

Source: British Journal of Medicine

Vitamin D and advanced cancer

A team of researchers are taking a second look at a clinical trial to determine whether vitamin D is linked to a reduced risk of cancer deaths.

A 2018 study by German researchers, "Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL)," concluded that vitamin D did not reduce overall incidence of cancer, but suggested it may reduce the risk of cancer death. A secondary analysis, however, has found that vitamin D is associated with an overall 17% risk reduction in advanced cancer.

The study also found that an individual’s overall health may play a role. When researchers looked at only those with a normal body mass index, the reduction was even lower at 38%.

Source: Brigham and Women’s Hospital

An avocado a day

If you like avocados, a new study offers some good news for your taste buds and your gut.