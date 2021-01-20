Fitness trackers, modest exercise, vitamin D and cancer, gut reaction to avocados, vegetarian diet and asthma

Just wearing fitness trackers helps
If you have a fitness tracker laying around the house, studies say simply putting it on can provide a motivation boost.
A new analysis of 28 studies showed that wearable fitness trackers or smartphone apps were linked to users logging 1,850 steps per day more than non-users.
The analysis also showed users were still moving more 13 weeks later.
Researchers say the best trackers and apps provide feedback on an individual’s progress and allow users to set personal goals or reminders through text messaging.
Source: British Journal of Sports Medicine
11 minutes to a longer life?
If time has been a deterrent to exercising, a new study offers good news.
The research suggests individuals need to exercise only for 11 minutes a day to live longer. The study found that people who sat for an average of eight to 10 hours per day, but still made time for 11 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise each day, were less likely to die than those who only exercised for about 2 minutes a day.
Research has shown exercise can improve life expectancy, lower the risk of developing age-related diseases and improve an individual’s energy.
Source: British Journal of Medicine
Vitamin D and advanced cancer
A team of researchers are taking a second look at a clinical trial to determine whether vitamin D is linked to a reduced risk of cancer deaths.
A 2018 study by German researchers, "Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL)," concluded that vitamin D did not reduce overall incidence of cancer, but suggested it may reduce the risk of cancer death. A secondary analysis, however, has found that vitamin D is associated with an overall 17% risk reduction in advanced cancer.
The study also found that an individual’s overall health may play a role. When researchers looked at only those with a normal body mass index, the reduction was even lower at 38%.
Source: Brigham and Women’s Hospital
An avocado a day
If you like avocados, a new study offers some good news for your taste buds and your gut.
The study by researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign shows avocado affects the digestive physiology of intestinal microbiota. After examining 163 adults age 25-45, who are overweight or obese but otherwise healthy, the study found those who consumed part of an avocado daily for 12 weeks experienced greater microbial diversity than those who did not eat avocado daily.
Gut microbes help break down fiber and produce metabolites that support gut health.
Source: Journal of Nutrition
Nothing to wheeze at
A new studyat Ohio State University is taking a look at whether compounds in meat can trigger wheezing in some children.
Advanced glycation end products, called AGEs, are released when meat is cooked at high temperatures. They can attach themselves to lung cells and cause the immune system to produce wheezing, according to the study. This wheezing can lead to asthma.
While the study doesn’t prove that eating meat can cause asthma in children, it has found an association, especially in processed meats such as sausages and red meats.
Source: Ohio State University