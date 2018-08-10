With summer well underway, some women may notice they’re not feeling as fresh as they’d like. Though two Northwest Indiana gynecologists aren’t convinced there’s such a thing as the “summer vagina” referred to in some popular publications, they do agree there are ways to prevent infections and maintain vaginal health.
Dr. Jacqueline White, an OB-GYN specialist at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial in Harvey, says increased sweating and wearing wet swimwear for long hours can lead to bacterial growth and thus infection. Dr. Cheryl Short at Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates in Valparaiso, adds that vaginitis — inflammation resulting in discharge, itching and pain — can be more common in summer when pool time extends bikini time.
While douching, vaginal wipes and sprays might sound refreshing, they’re not recommended because they tend to change the natural pH of the vagina, says Short.
“The vagina cleans itself," White says of the natural pH, adding that "vaginal sprays and wipes are meant only for the outside of the vagina, not for the inside.” Many wipes also contain alcohol that could cause inflammation. Such irritation in the vagina can make it easier to get a sexually transmitted disease, says White.
Short did, however, debunk some myths: Wet swimwear cannot change the pH of the vagina, though it can irritate the vulva. Summer heat does not make the vagina drier unless the woman is dehydrated. And though sitting for a long time generally does not lead to more bacteria growth, wearing irritating clothing or panty liners too long can.
Petroleum-based products such as Vaseline can cause yeast infections, clogged glands or bumps, says White. They can also weaken condoms.
When it comes to cosmetic procedures, “it’s not hair removal itself (that can cause problems), it’s the method of exfoliation that can leave the pores open and (thus) open to infection,” cautions Short. Hair is there to help defend that area, says White, and shaving will give you little cuts, ingrown hairs and bumps. She says it’s better to wax than to shave, and better to clip than to wax.
Repeated yeast infections can be related to the use of perfumed soaps. White doesn’t recommend using scented bubble bath products more than once a week, because they could cause irritation or discharge. An antibiotic can also cause a yeast infection by upsetting the vagina’s natural flora (the “good” bacteria), so patients can ask the doctor for an antifungal to take as well. Short notes that some vaginal infections can be prevented with condom use.
According to White and Short, symptoms that indicate a woman should see her doctor include: vaginal discharge changing color to green, yellow or brown; a change in consistency, such as clumping that usually indicates a yeast infection; pain; bleeding; change in odor, bumps or sores; redness; swelling; and pain during intercourse or urination.
Tips to maintain a healthy vagina in summer are good all year long.