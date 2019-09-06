From steroids to retinal implants, Valparaiso woman continues on journey to repair vision condition

When Brenda Darrol began experiencing floating black spots in her line of vision, she thought it was a normal part of aging.
“Then it grew to hundreds of pale gray and brown spots that appeared against a light background,” the Valparaiso resident recalled. “I was having weird flashes of light, like many small light bulbs were going on and off.”
At first, the vision changes occurred when going from dark to light spaces and became constant in stores with fluorescent lights. Then, she began having more trouble seeing in the dark.
“Driving my dad to the Jesse Brown (Veterans Affairs) hospital in Chicago, we passed under a short viaduct,” Darrol said. “Boom. All I saw was blackness for a few seconds.”
Darrol underwent a brain scan, which came back normal, but during an examination in 2011 an ophthalmologist noticed ovoid-shaped, yellow-white lesions characteristic of a disease called birdshot chorioretinopathy. A special blood test called HLA-A29 confirmed the diagnosis.
Birdshot chorioretinopathy is a rare eye condition in which painless, light-colored spots develop on the retina. The spots are scattered in a birdshot pattern.
Symptoms and effects vary. Some only experience mild disturbances, while others experience a significant decline in vision.
Darrol had difficulty with changes in light and contrast, unable to make out the face of a person standing in front of a window.
“A few times it was problematic when meeting people for work,” she said.
Even when getting a car wash, she had to wait until fog in the bay cleared, and it was difficult to read a street sign when the sky behind it was bright.
“I preferred higher-wattage lights inside,” Darrol said. “I enlarged the type on my computer and put bold around the cursor. There was a haze in part of my vision.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, symptoms typically begin around middle age, with Caucasians most prone to the disease.
At 54, Darrol fit the demographic for the chronic condition researchers suspect is an autoimmune disease.
So far, treatments are available for the symptoms, but there is no cure.
For Darrol, treatment was a must. Without it, she would lose her vision, said Dr. Debra Goldstein, who first cared for Darrol at the University of Illinois Medical Center’s Vitreo Retinal Clinic and later moved to Northwestern University to be a professor of ophthalmology and the director of uveitis service.
Darrol began taking prednisone, but it didn’t provide much relief. That’s when Goldstein updated her treatment to instead include Cellcept, an immunosuppressant.
Though Darrol experienced improvement, the haze returned, so injections behind her eye were added to her treatment plan.
“The birdshot was stubborn, and in July 2012 I had the choice of adding another immunosuppressant or having a Retisert implant,” Darrol said. “Retisert is an implant placed inside the eye, sutured in place, and slowly delivers a total of 0.59 milligrams of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid therapy, to the posterior of the eye, lasting about 30 months.”
Darrol took some time to consider her options and decided it made sense to treat the problem directly rather than put her whole body at risk with more immunosuppressants.
Goldstein also performs cataract surgery at the same time as the Retisert procedure, since patients will need it as a result of the implant.
That year, Darrol underwent the Retisert implant procedure in her left eye, and the following year in her right.
There were a few more bumps in the road, however.
Some Retisert patients develop high pressures in the eye, requiring surgery.
The increase was sudden for Darrol, requiring a Baerveldt tube shunt in both eyes to relieve the pressure. Then, in 2015, she developed hypotony in the right eye in which pressure was too low and a revision of the tube shunt was needed.
To maintain the right amount of pressure in her eyes, doctors had to make adjustments in 2015 and twice in 2017, as well as perform a laser procedure.
Though Darrol says the Retiserts have worked for more than six years, her condition is becoming active again with floaters appearing and occasional mild flashes.
“It’s an inconvenience,” she said. “I check the weather in three states before I drive to see the grandchildren in New York. In a heavy rain or snow, I get off the road because of the contrast issue.”
She’s now discussing with her doctor whether to try another Retisert implant or a new option called Yutiq, which is injected into the eye in office. The micro-insert is designed to release fluocinolone acetonide consistently for several years.
Doctors will always need to monitor her eyes as well, she says, with tests that check her retina layers, optic nerve and blood vessels. She also must undergo a test every few years that measures the electrical response of the light-sensitive cells in her eyes, as well as doctor visits every couple months to monitor her eye pressure and ensure her condition remains stable.
With any chronic condition, Darrol says finding support is key, whether it’s through online or in-person support groups, friends or family. She says she also makes an effort to not let her disease define her.
“Birdshot is not something I think about every day,” she says. “Life is so much more than birdshot. Many other people have serious health issues. I am not unique that way.”