Linda Vogedes can smile again. And eat steak. And vegetables.

Dr. Diane Buyer is trying to "save the next generation's smiles."

MUNSTER — "What about caramels? Can I eat caramels?" Lester Meyer asked his dentist, models …

My First Tooth meeting

The My First Tooth coalition will host its next monthly meeting at noon Sept. 18 at the second-floor conference room of NorthShore Health Centers, 2490 Central Ave. in Lake Station.

For more information, contact Michelle Higel at 219-764-5391 or mhigel2@northshorehealth.org, or visit the group's Facebook page at My First Tooth NWI.