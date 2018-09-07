By the age of 5, 60 percent of kids will have cavities.
Oral disease causes American children to miss 51 millions school hours a year.
The cost of a dental visit doubles, to $546, if a child waits to go until the age 4 to 5 rather than age 1.
"It's shocking statistics and data, but it's so preventable," said Michelle Higel, who leads the family care program for NorthShore Health Centers, a safety-net clinic with locations across Northwest Indiana.
So when her agency learned about these facts, it formed a group to try to improve the oral health of children in the Region.
The My First Tooth coalition, made up of local health care, social service, managed care and education agencies, meets monthly at NorthShore's Lake Station location to discuss how to get more kids brushing their teeth and going to the dentist. The organizations include Geminus Head Start, Healthy Families of Lake County, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, River Forest Schools and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
"One of our main initiatives to ensure all families are receiving the same message: that babies should have a dental checkup by age 1," Higel said, following guidelines by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. "Some people think age 3, some people think age 5 — that's too late. They already have cavities and oral health care issues at that point."
She noted that poor oral health can affects kids beyond the mouth. It has been shown to impact chewing, speech development and self-esteem. Bacteria from cavities can seep into the bloodstream, causing heart disease and infection.
"Our ultimate goal is for parents to see dental checkups the same as they well-child checkups — bringing baby from infancy," said Jackie Hogan, family care specialist for NorthShore Health Centers. "We want families to bring them to the dentist from age 1, to stay well, so it's not just fixing problems but keeping oral health care up to date."
Hogan said she has personal experience with the issue: By the time she brought her 3-year-old daughter to the dentist, she already had two cavities. Hogan was more vigilant with her younger son, and his oral health has been exceptional.
Parents can't just assume that since baby teeth are going to fall out anyway, they won't have a long-term impact, she said. "If there's damage to the baby teeth, it can lead into the permanent teeth that are sitting waiting to go," she said.
The My First Tooth group, which is in its second year, encourages moms and dads to limit their kids' intake of juice and other sugary beverages, brush their children's teeth twice a day and not put babies to bed with a bottle.
Since forming the coalition, NorthShore has seen a 65 percent increase in the number of 12- to 15-month-old patients who have had a dental checkup.
"By the time you feel tooth pain, it's too late," Hogan said. "The damage may or not be able to be reversed but the ability to be able to prevent that on the front side is 100 percent achievable."