Area medical professionals have been noticing an uptick in hand, foot and mouth disease, a highly contagious virus that often produces small blister-like spots that are red at the base, also known as vesicles.
“I see it occur in clusters of children,” says Dr. Ebony N. Johnson, a family medicine specialist at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial in Crestwood, Illinois.
“It’s most common, unfortunately, in preschools and day cares because it often impacts younger children. One reason for that is they’re not an age group that really practices good hygiene — it’s not in their nature to understand the importance of washing their hands and being careful what they touch. It’s up to their providers to make sure they’re practicing good hygiene and explain to them why it’s so essential.”
According to Johnson, the symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease, so named because that’s where the spots typically occur, can (like most viruses) take two to four days to show up. So a person can be contagious and not know it.
“The viruses that cause hand, foot, and mouth disease can be found in an infected person’s nose and throat secretions such as saliva, sputum, or nasal mucus, blister fluid and feces,” says Elisa Bergquist, a LaPorte Physician Network nurse practitioner at Slicer Health Clinic, LaPorte's student-based medical clinic.
“You can get exposed to the viruses that cause hand, foot and mouth disease through close personal contact, such as hugging an infected person."
It also can be contracted when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through contact with feces, such as changing diapers of an infected person, Bergquist says.
It also can be passed by touching contaminated surfaces such as a doorknob, then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. That's why it's important to wash your hands frequently.
In children, the symptoms usually start with a fever, reduced appetite, sore throat and a feeling of malaise or being unwell, Bergquist says.
“One or two days after the fever starts, painful sores can develop in the mouth, as (can) a skin rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, as flat, red spots, sometimes with blisters. It may also appear on the knees, elbows, buttocks or genital area,” she says.
“Not everyone will get all of these symptoms. Some people, especially adults, may become infected and show no symptoms at all, but they can still pass the virus to others.”
Because hand, mouth and foot disease is not a reportable disease, it’s not tracked by the Indiana State Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johnson says. That means it's only tracked through medical reports, which indicate an increase in cases in Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Typically, older children and adults are generally uncomfortable because of severe itching, it's generally children 5 and younger who experience more pain, particularly when they develop oral lesions.
Unfortunately, Johnson says, because it’s a virus there’s no cure.
“There is currently no vaccine in the United States to protect against the viruses that cause hand, foot and mouth disease,” Bergquist says. “But researchers are working to develop vaccines" to prevent it.
Washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after changing diapers, using the toilet or touching anyone who is infected can reduce the risk.
Other preventive measures include cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and soiled items such as toys, tables, chairs, doorknobs and counters. And it's best to avoid close contact with infected people.
Johnson recommends taking over-the-counter medicines such as ibuprofen and Tylenol to ease the fever and help relieve the pain, though aspirin should be avoided.
For those with oral lesions, rinsing with mouthwash can help.
“It is important for people with hand, foot, and mouth disease to drink enough liquids to prevent dehydration,” Bergquist says.
“If a person cannot swallow enough liquids to avoid dehydration, they may need to receive them through an IV in their vein. If you are concerned about your symptoms, you should contact your health care provider.”
But mostly it’s just a matter of time.
“You just have to let it run its course,” Johnson says.