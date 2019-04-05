An aspirin a day?
If you’re taking an aspirin a day to help prevent a heart attack or stroke, that no longer is recommended.
New guidelines by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association state a low-dose aspirin does nothing to prolong the lives of healthy, elderly people. That’s based on a large clinical trial that suggests the pills could instead play a role in major hemorrhages.
The new recommendations say patients who have an increased risk of bleeding, including adults older than 70, should not take a low-dose aspirin every day. Instead, doctors should focus on helping patients optimize lifestyle habits, control blood pressure and reduce cholesterol.
Source: American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association
Parents' role in childhood anxiety
Treat the parents to address anxiety disorders in children?
That’s what researchers are proposing in a new study that suggests counseling parents is an effective treatment plan for children who experience common anxiety disorders.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Childhood and Adolescent Psychiatry, says 1 in 3 children experience a significant anxiety disorder before adulthood. Only half of kids respond to cognitive behavioral therapy, opening the door to a need for alternative treatments.
Source: Yale University
Your guide to a picky eater
If you’re the parent of a picky eater, it can be difficult to keep them on a healthy diet.
A Ball State University professor is hoping to change that with a comprehensive guide for parents she co-authored.
Called "Broccoli Boot Camp," the program presents methods to expand children’s diet to include healthy foods. Laura Seiverling, who created the book and website broccolibootcamp.com with Keith Williams, says a recent study showed 1 in 5 children never eats vegetables.
Tips include how to introduce small bites of new foods and why repeated taste exposure is key.
Source: Ball State University
Motivation critical in nutrition
New research says those with a positive attitude are more likely to have a healthy diet.
The study looked at how the time and effort one puts into nutrition affects outcome. The study, based on a theory called “regulatory focus,” says there are fundamental motivational differences among people — “promotion” and “prevention.”
Those with a promotion focus tend to be more concerned about pursuing positive outcomes, while those with a prevention focus tend to worry more about negative consequences, such as avoiding unhealthy outcomes.
The study found that those who have a promotion focus tend to take a more proactive approach to nutrition, acquiring knowledge from a variety of sources. This, in turn, leads to diet adjustments and more healthful eating habits.
Source: University of East Anglia
Sugary drinks and cancer
If you enjoy sugary beverages, you may want to rethink your drink of choice.
Though it’s common knowledge that obesity is often fueled by a high sugar intake and that obesity increases the risk of cancer, there hasn’t been as much research on how sugar affects tumor growth.
Now, a team of specialists from several research institutions have linked sugary drinks to a faster growth of colorectal cancer tumors.
In the study, researchers fed laboratory mice a solution of 25 percent high-fructose corn syrup. At the two-month mark, investigators found that the mice had not gained much additional weight but that their tumors had developed more extensively than the mice that had received only water.
Source: Science journal