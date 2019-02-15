HOBART — Dan Waldrop talks about surviving an aneurysm like it's no big deal.
Other survivors have more exciting stories, he says: collapsing in a public place, being revived by heroic strangers.
All he did was get a routine screening.
But that's his tale. And it's an important one.
"My story is about early detection," the 62-year-old Hobart city councilman said, preparing to deliver Meals on Wheels on a 10-odd-degree day this week, outside Miller's Merry Manor. "I didn't know I had any of this stuff."
In fact, he had the condition that caused his aneurysm since birth.
Along with 1 to 2 percent of the population, he was born with a heart defect called a bicuspid aortic valve, where the aorta, the body's main artery, has two flaps instead of three. Half of the people with it go on to develop an aortic aneurysm, where the aorta swells to a life-threatening size.
Waldrop's was detected by a routine echocardiogram. He saw a cardiologist regularly to monitor his atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat — one that is becoming more and more common.
That condition, sometimes called AFib, causes an estimated 130,000 deaths a year, according to the American Heart Association. About 4 million Americans have the disease, and that number is expected to roughly double by 2050, the American College of Cardiology predicts.
But there's optimism in the heart health community.
"There is great hope for a bright future through medical advancements, prevention, and treatment of primary risk factors such as high cholesterol or hypertension, and a focused endeavor for the next several years to better understand and treat AFib and heart failure," said Erin Crawford, a spokeswoman for the American Heart Association in Northwest Indiana.
Waldrop's condition caused him to retire as a construction electrician and business manager at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He believes stress and caffeine brought it on.
He had always been an active guy. He was a distance runner. "I'd go out and ride the bike for 30 miles as hard as I could," he said. Did that strain his heart? he wondered.
Either way, it was fixed, with open heart surgery at a Chicago hospital. Part of his aorta is now prosthetic, he said.
Bicuspid aortic valves are thought to be genetic, so Waldrop's three adult children were checked for it. The tests came back negative.
Waldrop doesn't have any restrictions, he said, other than not doing anything "that a 62-year-old wouldn't do anyway."
He sits on the City Council in his hometown of Hobart, and volunteers for Meals on Wheels. He goes to the YMCA for exercise. He hopes to be back on his bike when the weather warms up.
Just a boring old story, he said. And one that could save lives.