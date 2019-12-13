Pup looking pudgy? Got a fat cat? Extra weight puts pets at a higher risk for illness and ailments and can reduce their life expectancy.
“Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight reduces your pet’s risk of disease and injury and contributes to a better quality of life and a longer life expectancy,” according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
The AVMA says a healthy weight will lower the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, respiratory disease and some cancers in pets. Carrying fewer pounds also can help manage discomfort associated with joint pain in arthritic pets.
What is the ideal weight for your dog or cat?
According to Dr. Jeremy Cartagena, veterinarian at Hobart Animal Clinic, owners can assess a healthy body composition for their pet with the Purina Body Condition System chart — www.ruralareavet.org/PDF/Physical_Exam-Body_Condition_Score.pdf . There is one chart for cats and one for dogs.
“The chart features a nine-point scale and provides visuals, so a pet owner can see what their dog or cat should look like,” said Cartagena. “A score of 1 out of 9 is too thin and 9 out of 9 is too heavy. The ideal score is a 4 or 5 out of 9 and usually reflects what the pet should look like at a healthy weight.”
In addition, Cartagena said not to rely on portion guidelines on the dog food bag.
“If you feed them more food, they eat more food, and then you buy more food,” he noted. “There is a specific calculation that veterinarians use to determine how many calories a dog should eat per day.”
Cartagena added treats should be included in total daily calories. The AVMA advises owners to not feed dogs table food and fattening, high-calorie treats. Special bowls or toys that dispense food in small amounts can keep your dog from eating too fast.
Another way to help dogs maintain a healthy weight is through exercise. Daily walks, throwing a ball for them to fetch, playing at a dog park, competing in American Kennel Club competitions and swimming (for those dogs that can swim) are good options.
“Swimming is a good, low-impact exercise for dogs. Some people in Hobart use boat docks with ramps so their dogs can access the water,” said Cartagena. “For older, arthritic dogs, exercise isn’t the answer, so it’s best just to decrease their food.”
Of course, if diet and exercise don’t seem to be doing the trick, a veterinarian may check a dog’s thyroid function and look for other illnesses through a blood test.
“Decreased thyroid function can cause pets to eat less and still gain weight at the same time, as it slows down their metabolism,” Cartagena explained.
Amy Lee of Munster has an 11-year-old border collie mix named Winston needs some benign fatty cysts removed. But Winston's veterinarian won’t do the surgery at the dog’s current weight of 73 pounds so he put Winston on a diet to bring him down to about 62 to 63 pounds. Lee said Winston is otherwise healthy, with only a bit of arthritis in his legs, but she knows he won’t live to his full life expectancy of 14 to 15 years old if he doesn’t lose weight.
Lee renewed her membership to the Munster Dog Park a month ago to help Winston get more exercise, and her pup is now eating Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic Weight Management dog food.
“He is eating the food, which is good,” she said. “Winston has been on this diet for three weeks and has not had one bite of ‘people food.’ He has definitely lost some weight; I can already see a difference.”
The best way to keep cats lean is to regulate the amount of food they eat, Cartagena said. He mentioned that Science Diet just came out with a new food that increases a cat’s metabolism without medication and helps them burn fat more efficiently.
In the U.S., 50% of cats are overweight or obese. A recent study by the University of Guelph, Ontario, of more than 19 million cats in Canada and the U.S. found that they are heavier now than in the 1990s.
The study noted that feline obesity can cause serious health problems, with as little as three extra pounds putting cats at risk for heart, respiratory and kidney disease, as well as diabetes.
Most felines don’t love to exercise. So cat owners can encourage activity by getting their pet to play with a ball or string toys.