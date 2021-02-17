How too-high cholesterol levels affect your heart and what to do about it

Cardiovascular disease remains the No. 1 cause of death among Americans, and experts say that in the vast majority of cases, it is linked to cholesterol buildup in the arteries.
Yet area physicians say with diet modifications, medications and regular testing, high cholesterol can be prevented or controlled.
Here are some answers to determine whether it's time to start worrying about cholesterol?
How much of an impact does it have on heart health?
High cholesterol levels in the bloodstream can cause plaque accumulate in the arteries, Community Care Network Cardiologist Dr. Sean Swearingen says.
“Enough plaque buildup can cause the walls of the blood vessels to become weak and tear,” he said. “This is what causes a heart attack when this occurs in the coronary arteries.”
Swearingen, who is on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, says cholesterol can also cause plaque buildup in neck arteries and the aorta. Small amounts of plaque can break off into the bloodstream and travel to the brain, causing a stroke.
What’s the difference between HDL and LDL?
HDL, or high density lipoprotein, is generally referred to as “good cholesterol,” says Dr. Kenneth Polezoes with Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center. LDL, or low density lipoprotein, is the “bad cholesterol.”
LDL cholesterol is responsible for the plaque buildup, whereas HDL cholesterol helps remove it from the arteries.
A blood test will provide an individual’s HDL and LDL numbers, as well as a total cholesterol amount.
The most recent guidelines from the American Heart Association vary based on age, but if your LDL is 190 or more, it is considered “very high.”
One number to watch is also triglycerides, which when combined with high LDL or low HDL, can increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
What causes high cholesterol?
People develop high levels of cholesterol by consuming foods that are high in cholesterol, Swearingen says.
“This is primarily through animal products, in particular red meat, meats that are not lean and egg yolks,” he said.
Certain people also may have a genetic predisposition to a high level of cholesterol in their bloodstream if they lack enough cholesterol receptors on their liver that absorb it from the bloodstream, he said.
“Different ethnicities are at variable risk to developing coronary artery disease,” Swearingen says. “In particular, those of south Asian ancestry are at particular high risk of developing coronary artery disease.”
When does someone typically begin to experience high cholesterol?
Cholesterol buildup can occur in individuals as young as their early teens, Swearingen says.
“It just does not become clinically relevant until individuals are at an older age,” he said.
In general, cholesterol becomes a more significant risk to men in their 50s and women in their 60s, but the risk can occur earlier as well, he says.
“Dietary choices will affect what the cholesterol levels are in our bloodstream, and over time will determine how much plaque builds up in our blood vessels,” Swearingen says.
If genetics are involved, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children to have their cholesterol levels screened as early as 9 to 11 years old.
“The reasoning being that kids with high cholesterol will likely become adults with high cholesterol,” Polezoes said. “This way, we can start working on improving diet and other habits to help these levels from a younger age.”
How do individuals lower their cholesterol?
Cholesterol levels can be reduced through aggressive dietary changes, such as minimizing all animal products, Swearingen says.
“Getting our cholesterol low enough can even reverse the buildup that occurs in the arteries,” he says.
Physicians may prescribe people with high cholesterol a statin, a medication that blocks an enzyme in the process the body uses to make its own cholesterol.
“By blocking it, our body makes more LDL receptors on our live cells, and these will grab more bad cholesterol out of our blood,” Polezoes said.
Statins also have an anti-inflammatory effect on the body’s arteries to prevent them from damage, Swearingen says.
For persistently high cholesterol, Polezoes says there is a newer injectable form of medicine called Repatha.
If a patient sees progress with dietary and lifestyle changes, Polezoes says a change in treatment can occur.
“If someone loses weight or their other risks change, then we can always discuss changing the medication,” he said.
When and how often should a person be screened?
Individuals should get screened for cholesterol levels by the time they are 30, and by 20 if they have a family history of early onset coronary artery disease, stroke or vascular disease, Swearingen says.
A screening involves a simple blood test and should be repeated every five years, he said.
Those with a higher risk may be rechecked every one to two years, Polezoes said.
“A lot of jobs offer yearly health screens, and cholesterol is often included in this,” he said. “I think these can be a great starting point for people to begin these discussions with their doctors.”