How too-high cholesterol levels affect your heart and what to do about it

Cardiovascular disease remains the No. 1 cause of death among Americans, and experts say that in the vast majority of cases, it is linked to cholesterol buildup in the arteries.

Yet area physicians say with diet modifications, medications and regular testing, high cholesterol can be prevented or controlled.

Here are some answers to determine whether it's time to start worrying about cholesterol?

How much of an impact does it have on heart health?

High cholesterol levels in the bloodstream can cause plaque accumulate in the arteries, Community Care Network Cardiologist Dr. Sean Swearingen says.

“Enough plaque buildup can cause the walls of the blood vessels to become weak and tear,” he said. “This is what causes a heart attack when this occurs in the coronary arteries.”

Swearingen, who is on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, says cholesterol can also cause plaque buildup in neck arteries and the aorta. Small amounts of plaque can break off into the bloodstream and travel to the brain, causing a stroke.

What’s the difference between HDL and LDL?