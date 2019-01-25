INDIANAPOLIS — Snow, ice and frigid temperatures spanning two weeks have resulted in a sharp decline in blood donations, prompting the Indiana Blood Center to issue an urgent plea for Hoosiers throughout the state to donate blood as soon as possible.
Currently, there is less than a two-day supply of some blood types and even less of critical blood types like O negative.
In the event of massive transfusion situations or unforeseen tragedies, the supply could be quickly diminished.
Ideally, a three-day supply or more is needed to meet the needs of nearly 80 Indiana hospitals that rely on Indiana Blood Center to provide life-saving blood, platelets and plasma.
“Our hospitals rely on us to collect and provide blood and blood products daily for their patients undergoing surgery, fighting disease and recovering from trauma,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president and chief medical officer at Indiana Blood Center.
“We need Hoosiers to answer the call and give blood today to help save lives. Donating blood is a life-saving gift for which we can only rely on each other. We are counting on our generous donors to answer the call for this critical need.”
All blood types are needed but, O-positive and O-negative blood are at critically low levels now. O-negative donors are universal blood donors, meaning their red blood cells can be transfused to patients with any blood type. This blood type is needed in hospital emergency rooms throughout Indiana for situations when there is no time to determine a patient's blood type.
Hoosiers can donate life-saving blood at these seven Indiana Blood Center donor centers:
- 3450 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis 46208
- 11005 Allisonville Road, Fishers 46038
- 726 Adams St., Suite 150, Carmel 46032
- 8739 U.S. 31 South, Greenwood, 46227
- 2021 S. Third St., Terre Haute, 47802
- 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16, Lafayette 47904
Hoosiers also can give blood at one of Indiana Blood Center’s many local community drives. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti.org/Indiana.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for donors age 16. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date to their appointment.