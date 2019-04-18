In 2017, the United States saw its number of children without health insurance rise signific…

By the age of 5, 60 percent of kids will have cavities.

Indiana children's health care rankings

Here are Indiana's five biggest weaknesses and five biggest strengths when it comes to children's health care, according to a WalletHub study released Wednesday. The 50 states and the District of Columbia were ranked from first to worst.

Weaknesses:

48th: share of children aged 0 to 17 with unaffordable medical bills

47th: share of children aged 19 to 35 months with all recommended vaccinations

44th: infant death rate

44th: pediatricians and family doctors per capita

44th: number of free or low-cost dental clinics per capita

Strengths: