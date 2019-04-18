Indiana is the fourth-worst state for children to get health care, a study released Wednesday found.
The Hoosier state ranked 48th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the research by the personal-finance website WalletHub. The Hoosier state came in 50th for kids' health and access to health care; 37th for kids' oral health; and 27th for kids' nutrition, physical activity and obesity.
"Almost 5% of Indiana's children are suffering from depression, the state has high infant- and child-death rates, and only two-thirds of children have all the recommended vaccines," said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub.
"Moreover, 7% of children are uninsured, almost 16% have unaffordable medical bills, and the state has insufficient pediatricians, family doctors and children's hospitals. The out-of-pocket cost of children's health care is among the highest in the country, as well.
"In terms of nutrition and physical activity, Indiana has a deficit of dietitians and nutritionists, and only a small number of schools meet nutrition standards."
She said the company conducted the research because out-of-pocket health care costs for kids continue to rise, despite the fact that most children (95 percent) have health insurance. Those costs increased by 2.5% in 2017 alone, the study noted, and total spending for people ages 0 to 18 rose by nearly a fifth from 2013 to 2017.
"The hope is that policymakers and stakeholders become aware of the weaknesses of the health care system and try to provide better services at lower costs," Gonzalez said.
Indiana does have some strengths in the area of children's health care, the research found. The state has the third-lowest share of overweight children, at only 9%, and received positive marks for its obesity-related state initiatives and state oral health plan.
Nationally, the biggest strengths are the implementation of initiatives to reduce obesity, as well as policies for healthy eating and physical activity in schools, the study says. "But the main overall weakness remains the high cost of children's health care bills," Gonzalez said.