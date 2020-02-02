Innovative construction enhances NWI patient care

Jon Gilmore, president and CEO of Tonn and Blank, says the construction method for the new Crown Point hospital will mirror that of the Michigan City hospital. “It’s built on a 30-foot by 30-foot grid, so every column spacing is the same. And we’ve shown that you can do anything in that column spacing.”

Rather than load-bearing walls or steel bracing, this construction method relies on strong connections at the corners to transfer the load, creating open interior spaces that can be repurposed in future renovations, Gilmore said.

“We build these buildings to last 50, 75 years, so we want to make them so they’re as flexible as possible,” he added.

The efficient design also provides more interior space in a smaller footprint.

“We use virtual construction with a three-dimensional model of the plans so that everything is tested. Any conflicts between utilities and duct work and steel are worked out on a computer rather than trying to do it out in the field,” Gilmore said.

Efficiency carries over to the energy-saving mechanical systems of Franciscan facilities with LED lighting, heat exchangers and automation systems to control light and temperature.