Innovative construction enhances NWI patient care

A health-care facility is more than the sum of its parts, but Franciscan Health is demonstrating how those parts can play key roles in the care of the patients passing through its doors.
It’s been just over a year since the new Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital opened. Ground will be broken this fall for the new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital. Meanwhile, work continues at the new Franciscan Beacon Hospital in LaPorte, a new Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Pediatric Health Center and a third-floor addition of patient rooms and surgical unit renovations at Franciscan Health Munster.
With all these projects, Franciscan Alliance conveniently has its own construction company to manage them. Tonn and Blank Construction, a leading building construction company headquartered in Michigan City, was purchased by The Sisters of St. Francis Health Services in 1998. As a leading construction company serving the entire Midwest region, Tonn and Blank brings nearly 100 years of expertise, particularly when it comes to designing and building health-care facilities.
“Advances in technology, product design and process improvement in health care are designed to solve problems in the industry in order to maximize patient and employee safety and experience,” said Dr. Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. “The opportunity to build a new facility in Crown Point brings with it the ability to take advantage of many of these advances to best benefit the patients and families in the region.”
Jon Gilmore, president and CEO of Tonn and Blank, says the construction method for the new Crown Point hospital will mirror that of the Michigan City hospital. “It’s built on a 30-foot by 30-foot grid, so every column spacing is the same. And we’ve shown that you can do anything in that column spacing.”
Rather than load-bearing walls or steel bracing, this construction method relies on strong connections at the corners to transfer the load, creating open interior spaces that can be repurposed in future renovations, Gilmore said.
“We build these buildings to last 50, 75 years, so we want to make them so they’re as flexible as possible,” he added.
The efficient design also provides more interior space in a smaller footprint.
“We use virtual construction with a three-dimensional model of the plans so that everything is tested. Any conflicts between utilities and duct work and steel are worked out on a computer rather than trying to do it out in the field,” Gilmore said.
Efficiency carries over to the energy-saving mechanical systems of Franciscan facilities with LED lighting, heat exchangers and automation systems to control light and temperature.
In the future, Gilmore says, modular construction will allow the fabrication of parts of the hospital offsite. Tonn and Blank will be opening a facility in Michigan City to begin making building components, such as the bathrooms, and shipping them out to the site, he said.
“We know that standardization and consistency within facilities leads to safer health-care environments. We’re creating a set of standards so that all Franciscan hospitals, medical office buildings and all outpatient facilities will be the same in finish and size,” Gilmore said.
When it comes to interior finishes, waterproof, non-porous materials help with infection control. Those include solid-surface counter tops, seamless flooring and Acrovyn wall protection, which resists dents and damage, preventing bacteria growth. Even ledges at the top of cabinets are built at a 45-degree angle to resist collecting dust.
The design also incorporates the latest technology, including a wireless network that can support not only current advances, but those yet to come.
In Michigan City, patient rooms are equipped with smart TVs with eVideon, an interactive system that offers customized education videos, on-demand movies and relaxation channels. Electronic room signs outside of the rooms link to medical records for real-time updates of key physician orders and patient safety alerts.
Centralized cardiac monitoring and house-wide telemetry track patients’ condition, improving care and safety. A real-time locating system provides quick equipment location anywhere in the building, improving efficiency.
“The smart technology we’re talking about for Crown Point actually learns and gives suggestions for the patients about what they need before they need it,” Gilmore said.
With these kinds of advances, Dr. McCormick said, “We are excited and thankful that the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration have committed such a large investment in our community and look forward to working towards bringing the hospital of the future to Crown Point.”
Franciscan Health is a leading nonprofit health-care provider and hospital company serving all parts of Northwest Indiana.