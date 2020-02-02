Innovative spine surgery in NWI

Northwest Indiana has experienced significant population growth over the past decade.
There has been comparable growth in the quality of health care that is now offered in Northwest Indiana, from the latest in heart surgery to robotic-assisted urology surgery.
Patients do not need to leave the Region anymore to travel to Chicago for first-class health care. The recent addition to this high level of health care is DrSpine.
DrSpine is the further development of Dr. Tyndall's spine practice that is now offering the latest development in spine care and spine surgery. Dr. Tyndall, who was trained at national-renowned and recognized programs at Stanford University and the Hospital for Special Surgery, has been practicing in Northwest Indiana for the past 20 years.
During that time, he has performed many “firsts,” including the first M6 cervical disc replacement and first lumbar disc regeneration study. The latest development in his practice is the launch of DrSpine, which is now offering MIS in Northwest Indiana.
Most spine surgery is performed in a hospital setting, which often includes long surgical time and a two-or-three-day hospital stay. This is especially so for surgeries of the lumbar spine, including lumbar fusion.
The new field of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, or MIS, disrupts this traditional approach to shorten the surgical time, hospital stay and the patient’s recovery time. Although MIS can be done and is often done in a hospital, the true benefits are when it is done in an outpatient setting, such as an ASC, or ambulatory surgery center.
The concept behind DrSpine is to offer the latest spine surgery technique, MIS, in an outpatient setting in which patients can have their procedures and return home the same day.
In an ASC, the goal of MIS is to allow the patients to have the same procedure they would have had in a hospital but in a more patient friendly environment with faster recovery.
MIS is not just about a faster surgery with a small incision.
Rather, MIS is a comprehensive approach to the entire surgery, which includes specialized anesthesia, specialized instrumentation and specialized surgical technique.
MIS actually starts the night before surgery in that the patient has to take a special combination of medicines to help with the next day anesthesia as well as with the post-surgery recovery.
MIS is more advanced than traditional non-MIS. With the combination of more precise surgical technique and instruments, the surgery can now be performed through smaller incision.
The benefit of the smaller incisions is that there is less soft tissue disruption and therefore less post-surgical pain and quicker and earlier recovery.
Anesthesia is an integral part of MIS. The anesthesia that is used allows for faster wake up after surgery, less need for pain medicines after surgery and eliminates the traditional post-surgery fog.
Because of the ambulatory surgery center component, MIS also offers a cost savings.
Dr. Dwight Tyndall has been involved with not only refining the surgical techniques associated with MIS and but has been involved with spine implant companies in developing the special instruments. He has been a pioneer in MIS feels that MIS offers many benefits to his patients including shorter surgical time, less tissue disruption, faster recovery and much quicker return to normal activities when compared to more traditional spinal surgery. All these benefits of MIS have made the positive outcomes from spinal surgery more predictable. He is a minimally invasive spine surgeon practicing in the Region at DrSpine.com.