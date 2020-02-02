Innovative spine surgery in NWI

Northwest Indiana has experienced significant population growth over the past decade.

There has been comparable growth in the quality of health care that is now offered in Northwest Indiana, from the latest in heart surgery to robotic-assisted urology surgery.

Patients do not need to leave the Region anymore to travel to Chicago for first-class health care. The recent addition to this high level of health care is DrSpine.

DrSpine is the further development of Dr. Tyndall's spine practice that is now offering the latest development in spine care and spine surgery. Dr. Tyndall, who was trained at national-renowned and recognized programs at Stanford University and the Hospital for Special Surgery, has been practicing in Northwest Indiana for the past 20 years.

During that time, he has performed many “firsts,” including the first M6 cervical disc replacement and first lumbar disc regeneration study. The latest development in his practice is the launch of DrSpine, which is now offering MIS in Northwest Indiana.

Most spine surgery is performed in a hospital setting, which often includes long surgical time and a two-or-three-day hospital stay. This is especially so for surgeries of the lumbar spine, including lumbar fusion.