A Lansing native who lost her 16-month-old son to a congenital heart defect is hosting a fundraiser for children's heart disease in February at the Museum of Science and Industry.
Lindsay Bartels is co-chairwoman of the 2019 Hearts at Play event, which raises money for the Children's Heart Foundation.
In January 2017, her son, Kane Anthony, died after undergoing an open heart surgery that left him with a severe brain injury.
"Congenital heart defects are the No. 1 birth defect, affecting 1 percent of babies born in the U.S.," said Bartels, a business development specialist who lives in Chicago.
"Children's heart research remains severely underfunded. These events are really important so we can continue to fund lifesaving research."
She said the event, which takes place during Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, aims to bring in enough money to fund at least one study, which generally costs $15,000 to $100,000. Every 15 minutes, a child is born with a congenital heart defect, the birth defect responsible for the most infant deaths.
Hearts of Play is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the museum located at 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. The fundraiser, which closes the museum to the public, features a full buffett, live jazz music, face painting, balloon artists and a silent auction.
Tickets can be purchased at one.bidpal.net/hap2019/welcome.