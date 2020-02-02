Leading the fight in bladder cancer care

A recent major advance in the diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer is Blue Light Cystoscopy, or Cysview.

With this procedure, Cysview (Hexaminolevulinate) is placed directly into the bladder 60 minutes before the physician performs cystoscopy.

Cysview is absorbed by the cancer cells, and these cells will glow bright pink when seen under the blue light. This enables the physician to see some tumors that would not ordinarily be seen under regular white light. Some studies estimate 20% of bladder tumors will be missed with traditional white light alone.

Utilization of Cysview also gives the surgeon visual cues when removing the tumors through the endoscope that no tumor cells are left behind. When the surgeon resects the tumor, the surgeon makes sure there are no remaining areas that fluoresce while the patient is still in the operating room, thus increasing the likelihood that all the cancerous tissue has been removed.

Several studies have reported the benefits of Cysview. Some of these benefits include decreased chance of cancer returning and possibly reduced risks for cancer worsening or progression.