Lifting prostate health to a new level

The prostate is a gland in men that surrounds the urethra -- the tube carrying urine outside of the body.

As men age, the prostate grows and can block urine flow, causing a variety of problems. Some problems men may experience include slow urine stream, incomplete emptying, frequency, nighttime urination, urgency, waiting to start stream or a stop-and-go stream. Over time, these symptoms can become increasingly bothersome and require treatment. Some of the treatments available include behavioral changes, medications and procedures.

While medications are effective about 80% of the time, they can have side effects, such as dizziness, sexual problems or fatigue.

Additionally, these medications must be taken for life. For men looking to have their problem addressed just as effectively as medications, but without the need for ongoing medications, there is a procedure available called Urolift.

Urolift is a well-established procedure that we have been performing in Northwest Indiana over the past few years.

It involves using permanent clips with a thin suture in between, and these clips are positioned such that they will open up the prostate blockage.