Lifting prostate health to a new level

The prostate is a gland in men that surrounds the urethra -- the tube carrying urine outside of the body.
As men age, the prostate grows and can block urine flow, causing a variety of problems. Some problems men may experience include slow urine stream, incomplete emptying, frequency, nighttime urination, urgency, waiting to start stream or a stop-and-go stream. Over time, these symptoms can become increasingly bothersome and require treatment. Some of the treatments available include behavioral changes, medications and procedures.
While medications are effective about 80% of the time, they can have side effects, such as dizziness, sexual problems or fatigue.
Additionally, these medications must be taken for life. For men looking to have their problem addressed just as effectively as medications, but without the need for ongoing medications, there is a procedure available called Urolift.
Urolift is a well-established procedure that we have been performing in Northwest Indiana over the past few years.
It involves using permanent clips with a thin suture in between, and these clips are positioned such that they will open up the prostate blockage.
Generally four to six clips are required to relieve the obstruction. Think of it like curtain tie backs that lift the obstructing parts of the prostate out of the way. There is no cutting, heating or removal of prostate involved with this procedure.
We do an evaluation on you to make sure the Urolift is the proper treatment for you. This can include an office cystoscopy, urine flow tests and an ultrasound of your prostate. Once the evaluation has been completed, we can counsel you if the Urolift is an option for you.
The procedure usually takes under a half an hour with minimal anesthesia, and most patients go home the same day without a catheter in place. It can be done in the office in select cases.
Most men can resume normal activity within a few days of the procedure. Within a few weeks, urinary symptoms will improve, and most men will continue to experience this improvement for years. Unlike medical therapy, there are no systemic side effects, and there is very little risk of sexual dysfunction.
Nearly 35,000 American men have had this procedure in the past 10 years. It provides rapid, effective relief of prostatic obstruction without the need for aggressive surgery.
There are few side effects, and the recovery is rapid.
