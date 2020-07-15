Limited effectiveness, risk of complications have cut down on tonsillectomies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tonsillectomies used to be routine but the thinking has changed as research suggests keeping their tonsils is better for the long-term health of children.

Tonsils are part of the first line of defense for the immune system, said Dr. Parul Pathak, pediatrician at Kids First Pediatrics on 30, in Dyer.

“Tonsils are basically just a collection of tissue that kind of act as a gateway to parts of the immune system. They’re there to kind of catch anything,” she said. “The reason they get super red and inflamed with viruses is because they’re a center where our white blood cells and our immune system can start its response.”

Pathak has been with Kids First Pediatrics on 30 since 2007 after completing her residency at Rush Children’s Hospital in Chicago in 2003.

Most doctors no longer advise removing a child’s tonsils unless certain conditions are found, she says.

“Used to be if you had a sore throat once or twice you had your tonsils out,” she said of common practice as recently as the 1970s. “We don’t take tonsils out at the drop of a hat anymore.”