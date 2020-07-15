Limited effectiveness, risk of complications have cut down on tonsillectomies

Tonsillectomies used to be routine but the thinking has changed as research suggests keeping their tonsils is better for the long-term health of children.
Tonsils are part of the first line of defense for the immune system, said Dr. Parul Pathak, pediatrician at Kids First Pediatrics on 30, in Dyer.
“Tonsils are basically just a collection of tissue that kind of act as a gateway to parts of the immune system. They’re there to kind of catch anything,” she said. “The reason they get super red and inflamed with viruses is because they’re a center where our white blood cells and our immune system can start its response.”
Pathak has been with Kids First Pediatrics on 30 since 2007 after completing her residency at Rush Children’s Hospital in Chicago in 2003.
Most doctors no longer advise removing a child’s tonsils unless certain conditions are found, she says.
“Used to be if you had a sore throat once or twice you had your tonsils out,” she said of common practice as recently as the 1970s. “We don’t take tonsils out at the drop of a hat anymore.”
Recurrent infection used to be the cause of about 90% of tonsillectomies in children. It's now the cause of about 20% of tonsillectomies now, with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) accounting for the other 80%, according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.
Why the change? Pathak says as doctors and researchers learn more about the human body and immune system, the accepted wisdom evolves.
“So, obviously with time, data and science changes. We don’t take them out just to take them out anymore,” she says. “Now, if a child gets strep throat five, six or seven times in a year, we may consider removing the tonsils. Or with obstructive sleep apnea where it can affect their oxygen and circulation.”
Obstructive sleep apnea, when the can tonsils block the airway, causes oxygen levels to fall and sufferers to miss out on restful sleep, according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.
Signs of OSA in children can include snoring and difficulty waking up in the morning. It’s important to have a doctor evaluate the child for obstructive sleep apnea.
The use of tonsillectomy has declined as studies have shown the surgery has limited effect on those with recurrent throat infections.
According to a 2017 study published in the medical journal Pediatrics, “Throat infections, utilization and school absences improved in the first postsurgical year in tonsillectomized children versus children not receiving surgery. Benefits did not persist over time; longer-term outcomes are limited.”
So children who have their tonsils removed experience fewer throat infections in the short term but those benefits did not last long.
A tonsillectomy also requires general anesthesia, which comes with its own risks, including reactions to medication or issues with breathing.
Then, there's the potential for post-surgical bleeding, infection and other side effects.
“There’s a reason they say nothing but soft food afterward. When the incision bleeds post-operatively it can be extremely significant. Sometimes the bleeding won’t stop and it requires an ER visit or hospitalization,” Pathak said, adding “And any time a surgical procedure is done, you’re open to infection.”
