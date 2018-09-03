At the golf course, Judy Seramur would hit her ball and suddenly it would disappear. She wouldn't be able find it with her cart either. She sometimes ran it over.
Seramur, then 41, went to her eye doctor, who told her she likely had multiple sclerosis. It made sense: Her mother and aunt had had it, too. A spinal tap confirmed the diagnosis.
What was bad for her, though, has been good for people with the disease as a whole. Since she got that news from her doctor 13 years ago, she has helped raise nearly $200,000 for MS charities.
"Hopefully someday I will see all the research has paid off, all the money we've raised for research has paid off, and we can finally say we've found a cure for MS," said Seramur, a 55-year-old quality coordinator from Lowell. "That's everybody's goal."
On Sept. 16 in Highland, she will be participating in the annual Northwest Indiana MS Walk. She and her team are already the No. 3 fundraisers.
In people with MS, the body's immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord. MS, which is thought to have a genetic component, affects people differently. Some end up in wheelchairs; others are largely free of symptoms. Those can include numbness in the limbs, fatigue and vision loss.
"Many people can live normal lives with the drugs we have currently," said Dr. William Conte, an MS specialist with Methodist Hospitals.
He noted that black people overall have more aggressive MS than whites, as do men compared to women (though MS is more common in women).
While the current medications are effective at preventing the relapse of symptoms, Conte said, researchers are looking into fixing the damage that's already been done, a process known as remyelination. MS depletes the body of myelin, the coating of the nerve fibers.
"There's always new disease-modifying drugs on the market," Conte said. "It's really a fast-paced world right now."
The advances are happening in part because of the contributions of people like Seramur.
She attended her first MS walk right after her diagnosis. She and her friends and family raised more than $3,000. They were the top fundraisers that year.
She wanted to outdo herself the next time. So she approached a local bowling alley about having a fundraiser there. This year, its 12th, the Strikeout MS event raised about $9,500.
The avid golfer later got the idea to host a golf fundraiser. Take a Swing at MS brought in more than $14,000 last year.
Seramur's team, Miles for Smiles, raised a little less than $25,000 in 2017, third highest in the state.
"That was with no corporate sponsors. We're just a friends-and-family walk team," she said.
Jillian Kucik, a Valparaiso woman with MS who also participates in the walks, calls Seramur "by far one of the best human beings I've ever met in my life."
"You couldn't probably find one person who has met Judy and didn't instantly bond with her," Kucik said. "Everybody loves 'Aunt Judy.'"
Seramur has a mild form of MS, so she's still able to work and be active, playing golf often. Three times a week, she gets an injection of a drug that stimulates her myelin. The number of MS medications has tripled since her diagnosis.
"When my mom was diagnosed 30 years ago, they didn't have anything," Seramur said. "She ended up in a wheelchair."
Her aunt had come down with MS decades earlier. She spent 25 years in a nursing home.
MS finally took Seramur's mom's life in 2015. She was 79.
Seramur said she feels blessed she got her diagnosis early, often a critical factor in how well treatment will work.
She knows not everyone is as lucky. She had a friend who tried the same drug as her but it didn't work.
"They call MS the snowflake disease," Seramur said. "In every person the symptoms are so different, and that's why it's so hard to detect and diagnose. But the more money we raise, the more research we do, the better medicines we get to help people."