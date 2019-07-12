When it comes time to choose a Medicare plan, reviewing your options can be overwhelming. For this reason, Methodist Hospitals is offering Medicare Made Simple seminars at the Northlake and Southlake Campuses on the following dates:
Northlake Campus, South Pavilion Auditorium, 600 Grant St. in Gary.
• Thursdays, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.
Southlake Campus, Pavilion B Conference Room, 200 E. 89th. Ave. in Merrillville.
• Thursdays, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Space is limited so call to register at 888-909-3627.