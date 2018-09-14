In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Methodist Hospitals will hosting a Pink Party from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 in Merrillville.
The event, hosted by the Northwest Indiana Breast Care Center to mark its sixth anniversary, will kick off with the free Strive for Five 5K walk/run at 9:30 a.m. The party takes place at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, Pavilion A, 101 E. 87th Ave.
The pink party will feature free gifts for all attendees, free chair massages and express manicures (file, buff and hand massage), and free raffles of donated items from vendors. The grand prize raffle is a $500 gift certificate to State of Mind Salon and Day Spa.
There will also be free bone density screenings, free Lipology consultations offered by Mary Kay Cosmetics, free Bra Fittings by a certified bra fitter (purchase of bra is optional) and free continental breakfast.
A free Go Pink bracelet will be given to attendees who get their mammogram at the Pink Party. Prior registration is required to have a mammogram, and limited spots are available.
Pre-registration to attend the Pink Party and participate in Strive for Five 5K walk/run is recommended. Register by calling 800-909-3627.