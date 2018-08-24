Kevin Jones works as a dishwasher. He supplements his income by donating plasma.
Twice a week, he goes to CSL Plasma in Hobart. For giving plasma, a yellow fluid that holds blood cells together, he earns $70 a week.
The plasma is then used to create medications that treat hemophiliacs, people with compromised immune systems and burn victims.
"It helps somebody else that really needs it," said Jones, 54, of Gary. "It's good that they're doing this now because it saves lives and it's really needed."
More blood plasma donation centers have been opening in the Region, with CSL Plasma in Hobart being the latest, and cash-strapped Northwest Indiana residents are using them to make a quick buck. It's part of a national trend.
The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association reports that plasma donations in the U.S. grew to 38 million in 2016 from 12 million in 2006. The number of donation centers doubled in that period. The Region has donation facilities in Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Merrillville, Lansing and Calumet City.
Critics have contended that the plasma centers are deliberately located in poverty-stricken communities and could pay donors more based on the profits in the plasma industry.
But the plasma companies say the practice is not only putting money in the pockets of people who need it, but saving lives.
Robert Mitchell, a spokesman for CSL Plasma, notes that people with clotting disorders can die from internal bleeding without the medications made from the plasma of donors.
"Plasma have a lot of nutrients, protein, that unhealthy people, people suffering from rare diseases don't have," he said, adding that donors "realize what a noble cause they're involved in."
CSL says donors have to weigh at least 110 pounds, have an address and government-issued ID, and live within a 55-mile radius. They get a health and drug screen prior to giving plasma, which can be done a maximum of twice a week. The plasma itself is tested for diseases.
On a recent weekday afternoon at CSL Plasma in Hobart, several people sat at centrifuge machines, similar looking to the kind dialysis patients use. Through a tube inserted in their arm, the donors had their plasma, which makes up 55 percent of the blood, removed and the red and white blood cells returned. The entire process takes about an hour.
The donation sites contend giving plasma is safe. However, it has been found to have short-term risks like faintness and tenderness at the needle site, while the long-term effects are largely unknown.
"If you eat halfway healthy, you won't have adverse events," said the facility's manager, Sherri Clark, surveying the sterile room.
On the way out, she noted that CSL Plasma has a rewards program for donors, where they can earn PlayStations, iPads and other goods.
"There's quite a few benefits to donating plasma and saving lives, because that's what we do," she said.