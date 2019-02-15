Munster dentist offers tips, treatments to help seniors maintain oral health

MUNSTER — "What about caramels? Can I eat caramels?" Lester Meyer asked his dentist, models …

By the age of 5, 60 percent of kids will have cavities.

Linda Vogedes can smile again. And eat steak. And vegetables.

Dr. Eric Compton, a partner at Compton and Broomhead Dental Center in Munster; creator of Dental Home Health, which makes dental house calls; and director of dental services at Hartsfield Village, offers these tips for good oral health in seniors:

Just the facts

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, oral health among seniors in the U.S. is generally poor:

• Untreated tooth decay. Nearly all adults (96 percent) 65 or older have had a cavity; 1 in 5 have untreated tooth decay.

• Gum disease. A bout 2 in 3 (68 percent) adults 65 years or older have gum disease.

• Tooth loss. Nearly 1 in 5 of adults 65 or older have lost all their teeth. Complete tooth loss is twice as prevalent among adults 75 and older (26 percent) than with adults aged 65-74 (13 percent). This can affect nutrition, because people without teeth or with dentures often prefer soft, easily chewed foods instead of fresh fruits and vegetables.

• Oral cancer. Median age of people diagnosed with cancers of the mouth (oral and pharyngeal) is 62 years.

• Chronic disease. Most older Americans take prescription and over-the-counter drugs, many of which can cause dry mouth. Reduced saliva flow increases the risk of cavities.