New procedures, treatments can ease prostate issues without affecting function

The data tells the tale.
According to the National Institutes of Health, as many as 14 million men in the United States have symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia, or an enlarged prostate. Some 30 million men have the symptoms worldwide.
American Cancer Society statistics show that 1 man in 9 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, with about 60% in men 65 and older most of the rest in men age 40-65.
So it's vital for men to get examined regularly, whether they are having an issue or not.
“All men, even if they feel well, should have regular screening tests done for prostate health,” explained Dr. Ted Vellos, a urologist on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, part of the Community Care Network. “A prostate exam and PSA blood test should be performed starting at age 55, or younger if there is a family history of prostate cancer.”
“Men with certain risk factors for prostate cancer, including African-Americans and those with a first-degree relative with prostate cancer, should begin screening earlier, oftentimes age 45,” said Dr. Robert Korsch, Franciscan Physician Network urological surgeon in Michigan City.
Though many men diagnosed with prostate cancer are asymptomatic until the cancer advances, Korsch adds that certain symptoms require a prompt visit to the doctor.
“As the prostate grows, it can block the easy flow of urine from the bladder,” Vellos said. “These symptoms can include a weak or intermittent urinary stream, straining to urinate, feelings of incomplete emptying, urine dribbling, urinating too frequently.”
Vellos added that prostate cancer is the second most prevalent cancer diagnosed in men in the world behind lung cancer. “But more men will develop these symptoms from normal benign prostate enlargement or hypertrophy (BPH). This happens naturally with age.”
BHP is diagnosed through a patient history, review of symptoms, physical examination with a prostate exam, Korsch said. “It is also recommended to check a urinalysis to rule out a possible urinary tract infection.”
The urologist can determine whether the patient is fine, has BPH or a potential cancer issue.
Korsch advises men with urinary symptoms to avoid excessive caffeine, carbonated beverages and acidic/spicy foods. He said most men with urinary symptoms resulting from BPH are prescribed tamsulosin, or Flomax, which generally is effective and well-tolerated.
Vellos said there are office-based procedures as well as endoscopic and robotic procedures that can remove intrusive parts of prostate tissue. These procedures have been shown to improve urinary symptoms and flow rates significantly.
Even if cancer is present, there are options to reclaim your prostate health and functionality.
“Many factors are taken into consideration when deciding which course of treatment for prostate cancer to pursue,” Vellos said. “These include the stage and grade of the cancer, meaning where it is located and its aggressiveness; the patient’s age; and other medical issues as well as the side effects those treatments may bring.”
“A prostate biopsy is how prostate cancer is diagnosed,” Korsch said. “There are different types of prostate cancer ranging from not overly aggressive to extremely aggressive. Those diagnosed with a non-aggressive form of prostate cancer may not require treatment and can just be monitored closely.”
When monitoring the situation is not enough, options range from medicinal to surgical treatment.
“Treatment options depend on how aggressive the cancer is,” Korsch said. “Radiation therapy and/or hormone therapy can be used to control the spread and shrink the tumor. Radiation can be administered with or without hormone therapy.”
“Surgery or radiation therapy are the two most common forms of treatment used for men that have aggressive cancer localized near the prostate,” Vellos said. “These treatments have improved over the years with the advance of new technology, such as robotics.”
Metastasized prostate cancer occurs in about 13 percent of cases. Immunotherapy and/or chemotherapy may be required if the cancer has spread.
However, the overall news is good. The American Cancer society shares that the 10-year survival rate is 98 percent, and the 15-year survival rate is 96 percent. Early diagnosis and treatment for any prostate issue is critical to the cure and survival rate.
So, don’t wait. If you don’t have a urologist. Ask your primary care physician for a reference. Get the exam and the test. The sooner the better.
