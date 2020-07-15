New procedures, treatments can ease prostate issues without affecting function

Even if cancer is present, there are options to reclaim your prostate health and functionality.

“Many factors are taken into consideration when deciding which course of treatment for prostate cancer to pursue,” Vellos said. “These include the stage and grade of the cancer, meaning where it is located and its aggressiveness; the patient’s age; and other medical issues as well as the side effects those treatments may bring.”

“A prostate biopsy is how prostate cancer is diagnosed,” Korsch said. “There are different types of prostate cancer ranging from not overly aggressive to extremely aggressive. Those diagnosed with a non-aggressive form of prostate cancer may not require treatment and can just be monitored closely.”

When monitoring the situation is not enough, options range from medicinal to surgical treatment.

“Treatment options depend on how aggressive the cancer is,” Korsch said. “Radiation therapy and/or hormone therapy can be used to control the spread and shrink the tumor. Radiation can be administered with or without hormone therapy.”