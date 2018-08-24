Health Education Center unveils co-branded ambulance
Local ambulance company inHealth unveiled its newest co-branded ambulance to the fleet June 21 at Purdue University Northwest. The ambulance is co-branded with Northwest Indiana Area Health Education Center’s mission statement and logo, which will promote the organization throughout Northwest Indiana.
The newly outfitted ambulance was put into service after the unveiling ceremony and will transport patients in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
inHealth and NWI AHEC have partnered to develop and provide educational and training resources to help support the health care workforce in Northwest Indiana.
NWI AHEC is a state and federally funded program focused on local health care workforce development, and is hosted by Purdue Northwest’s College of Nursing.
New brain surgery now covered by Medicare in Indiana
Essential tremor is a condition affecting more than 10 million Americans, making everyday tasks — like holding a cup of coffee — a struggle.
INSIGHTEC recently announced that six new states, including Indiana, will accept Medicare coverage for the company's novel treatment of ET — MR-guided focused ultrasound. These states join 10 others that accept Medicare for this treatment option, with the potential to expand coverage to a total of 38 states by the end of the year.
INSIGHTEC’s Exablate Neuro device makes it possible for neurosurgeons to perform the incisionless, MR-guided, focused ultrasound procedure.
Methodist Hospitals earns breast center honor
Methodist Hospitals has been named one of America’s Best Breast Centers by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in health care. The award signifies that the Northwest Indiana Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospitals is in the top 8 percent of 4,812 U.S. hospitals offering breast care services.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the US will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in women.
The methodology used to select the Northwest Indiana Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospitals as one of America’s Best Breast Centers evaluates Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.
The list of 384 award winners, including Methodist Hospitals, represents breast centers that have met the highest standards of breast care in the nation as set by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence seal from the American College of Radiology.
Purdue Northwest nursing college earns recognition
For the second time, Purdue University Northwest’s College of Nursing was named one of 16 “Centers of Excellence” by the National League for Nursing.
The recognition is given to nursing programs that demonstrate sustained excellence in faculty development, nursing education research, and student learning and professional development. A four-year designation, PNW was previously named a center of excellence in 2014.
Throughout the four-year designation period, PNW’s nursing faculty and administrators will serve as advisors and role models to other institutions.
PNW will be formally recognized at the 2018 NLN Education Summit on Sept. 14 in Chicago.
New opioid initiative to help mothers throughout Indiana
A new initiative will help address a gap in care for Indiana’s rising number of postpartum mothers dependent on opioids and their babies through a patient-centric approach.
The Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation awarded Indiana University School of Medicine $844,065 to support CARE Plus, which will leverage the window after opioid-dependent mothers give birth to encourage them to start the recovery process. The goal is to help more opioid-dependent mothers get access to treatment, and improve long-term health outcomes for those mothers and their infants.
CARE Plus will wrap the mothers and infants in a full suite of supports to overcome the myriad barriers to treatment for this underserved population. These services include providing a connection to medication-assisted treatment and vital social services, personalized coaching and supportive text messaging, and therapy designed to develop strong emotional bonds between children and mothers.
In 2014, across the state 657 infants were born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, which results from mothers’ use of opioids.
All opioid-dependent mothers who deliver babies at IU Health Methodist Hospital will be offered CARE Plus.
CARE Plus’ approach also has potential to create a model for serving postpartum mothers with opioid dependency and their babies across the state. As part of its grant, IU School of Medicine will be charged with developing a toolkit to be shared with other health systems and nonprofits so that the program can be replicated, multiplying the potential for sweeping impact.
For more information, visit medicine.iu.edu/expertise/indiana-health/care-plus.
Purdue researchers developing device to detect birth complications
Purdue University researchers are developing an app and wearable technology to enable pregnant women to use a smartphone to detect whether they have or are susceptible to a condition that could lead to serious health complications for them or their unborn child.
The team, led by Craig Goergen, an assistant professor in Purdue’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, is developing a low-cost automated early detection sensor of preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication caused by high blood pressure that can cause organ damage and premature birth.
The researchers received a $100,000 Grand Challenges Explorations grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in November. The program is part of a family of initiatives by the foundation fostering innovation to solve key global and health development problems.
The app and wearable technology will allow pregnant women to use a smartphone to detect whether they have or are susceptible to a preeclampsia, a complication caused by high blood pressure that can cause organ damage and premature birth. The device uses the supine pressor test, which measures whether a woman’s blood pressure increases when she changes position from lying on her left side to lying on her back. If the diastolic pressure increases enough, it is a warning sign that a woman is susceptible to preeclampsia.
Women will send the results to a doctor's office, a health care system or a centralized network for the results to be read and where they could receive counseling so they can start management and treatment options as early as possible.
The Purdue research team is looking to partner with companies with technological expertise in these areas as the team works to further develop this technology.