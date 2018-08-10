Munster native graduates Northwestern, to practice in Hammond
Munster native Aditya Shah was part of the first family medicine residency class that recently graduated from Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
He is returning to Indiana to begin his career at NorthShore Health Centers, a federally qualified health center in Hammond.
The Northwestern McGaw Family Medicine Residency at Lake Forest Hospital welcomed its first class of physicians in 2015. Residents participate in a Spanish immersion program, and complete clinical rotations in three locations with different types of patients: inpatients at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital; outpatients at Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center; and economically disadvantaged patients at Erie HealthReach in Waukegan, a federally qualified health center that is partially funded by Northwestern Medicine.
Two of the other residents have accepted positions as hospitalists, and another will return to her home community in central Illinois to practice family medicine. Two more have accepted fellowships and another will remain with Northwestern Medicine as a family medicine physician. Three of the seven physicians will remain at Northwestern Medicine.
Methodist to offer HPV education for health care professionals
Methodist Hospitals is partnering with the American Cancer Society and the Indiana Immunization Coalition to present an educational seminar to health care professionals: "HPV Vaccine: A Road to an HPV Cancer Free Generation." Attendees will learn about HPV-related cancers and how health care professionals can work to eliminate them in the next generation. This event is open to physicians and health care professionals, and free continuing medical and nursing education credits will be offered to all who attend.
"HPV and Oropharyngeal Cancers" will be presented by Dr. Aidnag Diaz, a radiation oncologist with Rush University, and "Overcoming Barriers and Addressing Objections" will be presented by Dr. Sarah Bosslet, president of the Indiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The event is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Purdue University Northwest, 2200 169th St. in Hammond in the Student Union Library Building Alumni Hall. Continental breakfast and lunch will be served. For additional information contact Gail Magsaysay, oncology navigator at Methodist Hospitals, or call 219-757-7034. To register go to eventbrite.com/e/the-hpv-vaccine-a-road-to-an-hpv-cancer-free-generation-tickets-46324146770.
Pocket technology provides instant report card for rehab patient, family
Rehabilitation patients at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System have help in the palm of their hand tracking progress toward their recovery goals. RehabTracker is a phone app that enables the patient to view updates from their therapy team, track progress on areas of functional improvement and share the results with designated friends and family. Through a partnership with Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, this app has been made available to Community Healthcare System patients.
At Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, the app to date has been used exclusively in the hospitals’ Acute Rehabilitation Centers. Staff on the units care for patients with strokes, brain injuries, amputations, spinal cord injuries, cardiac or pulmonary issues, broken legs and hip replacements.
Therapists use the app as they work with and assist the patient to put instructions, goals or words of encouragement on an iPad that they carry with them and show the patient as they progress. Since the app was first launched at St. Catherine Hospital, more than 90 percent of the therapists have used it in their daily treatment program, the hospital said. Nearly 88 percent of the patients at the hospital have been engaged in RehabTracker as well.
East Chicago man selected for Johns Hopkins research program
Award-winning Manchester University graduate Alexis Figueroa, an East Chicago native, has accepted an offer for one of just eight spots in the post-baccalaureate research program at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
At John Hopkins, he will be matched with a research mentor while receiving stipend benefits, Medical College Admission Test prep and career development assistance.
Figueroa has a degree in chemistry and a minor in biology. The research program at John Hopkins is for those who are pursuing advanced biomedical-related degrees in fields such as medicine or dentistry.
Figueroa twice went to Nicaragua with the Manchester University Medical Practicum, a faculty-guided January trip that teams students with health care professionals to serve in remote villages.
How to avoid summertime pests
Summertime drives people outdoors and in search of fair weather fun. Enjoy a pest-free summer with these five tips from the National Pest Management Association:
1. Look for breeding grounds: Eliminate areas of standing water around the yard, such as grill covers and flowerpots where water can collect and pool. Some mosquito species only need half an inch of water to lay their eggs — that’s the size of a bottle cap.
2. Wear insect repellent: Whenever spending time outdoors, always use insect repellent with at least 20 percent DEET or other ingredients approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Make sure to re-apply according to product directions and put it on over top of sunscreen.
3. Check for ticks: Conduct tick checks after spending time outdoors and wear light-colored clothing to make spotting ticks easier. If you discover a tick already embedded, use fine-tipped tweezers to remove it, grasping the tick as close to the skin as possible and pulling outward in a straight motion.
4. Protect the party: Keep backyard parties protected from pests by covering food and beverages and sealing garbage receptacles. Opt for clear cups and cover up cans to prevent stinging insects from sneaking inside.
5. Rethink your wardrobe: Anytime a person is spending time outdoors, it’s a wise decision to avoid wearing sweet-smelling fragrances, dark-colored clothing, minimal clothing or sandals. Certain fragrances and colors can attract pests and exposed skin is a magnet for biting insects like mosquitoes. Long, light wardrobe options with closed-toe shoes are the best bet.
New Medicare cards arriving in Indiana mailboxes
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is mailing new Medicare cards to protect the safety and security of people with Medicare benefits. The new Medicare cards no longer contain a person’s Social Security number, but rather a unique, randomly assigned Medicare number that protects the identities of people with Medicare.
CMS began mailing the new Medicare cards to people who currently have Medicare benefits in Indiana the beginning of July. Additionally, people who are new to Medicare in Indiana started to receive their new Medicare cards in April. As soon as people receive their new Medicare card, they should safely and securely destroy their old Medicare card and keep their new Medicare number confidential.
As the new Medicare cards are being mailed, CMS says people with Medicare should look out for scams and follow these tips:
• Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare number or other personal information so you can obtain your new Medicare card.
• Don’t pay for your new Medicare card. It’s free. If anyone calls or approaches you and says you need to pay for it, that’s a scam.
• Guard your card. When you get your new card, safeguard it like you would health insurance or credit cards.
• Only give your new Medicare number to doctors, pharmacists, other health care providers, your insurers or people you trust to work with Medicare on your behalf.