Respiratory syncytial virus gets around.
An RSV infection, which can produce cold-like symptoms, is extremely common, said Dr. Chantal Walker, a pediatrician with the Community Care Network.
“Almost everyone comes in contact with it at some point,” Walker said.
On average, 2.1 million outpatient visits each year involve RSV among children younger than 5 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says almost all children will have had an RSV infection by the time they turn 2.
The RSV season is well underway, typically running from about October to March, Walker said.
Most patients experience a variety of symptoms from RSV, which can also infect adults. They include a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, a fever, wheezing and loss of appetite.
Because the symptoms are similar to those of a cold, many parents might not realize their child has had RSV, Walker said.
She said RSV is treated with the same methods as a cold:
- Children should drink plenty of liquids.
- Honey can be given to children 1 and older as a natural cough suppressant. Vapor rubs also can help with coughs, aches and pains.
- To help clear runny noses, a bulb syringe and nasal spray can be used. A cool mist vaporizer or humidifier also can help children breathe easier while they are recovering from the infection.
Symptoms usually last a week to about 10 days for children and adults who are otherwise healthy, Walker said.
But the infection can become severe.
Walker said bronchiolitis, an inflammation of small airways in the lung, can develop from RSV, as can pneumonia.
The CDC says RSV results in an average of more than 57,000 hospitalizations each year for children younger than 5.
Premature infants, kids younger than 6 months old, children with weakened immune systems or chronic lung or heart disease are among those at greatest risk to develop severe illnesses from RSV.
There is no vaccine for RSV, but there is ongoing work to create one, according to the CDC.
An injection (Synagis) can protect infants at risk of severe RSV, Walker said. The shots also can help reduce the severity of symptoms in a baby with RSV.
Walker said the medication is available to babies meeting certain criteria, including those born prematurely.
RSV is easily spread by coughing and sneezing. People also can catch RSV through direct contact with someone who's infected.
According to the CDC, those with RSV are usually contagious for three to eight days.
There are ways to avoid the infection, Walker said.
“The most important thing is proper hand-washing,” she said, particularly before holding or touching a baby.
Walker said it's extremely important for people who are sick to stay home.
Patients also can reduce the spread of RSV by covering their mouths and noses with tissues while sneezing or coughing.