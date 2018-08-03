On July 21 at Merrillville's Avalon Manor, Project Outreach and Prevention on Youth Violence held its third annual scholarship luncheon to conclude its summer Health Professions Enrichment Program.
The mission of the program is to recruit, retain and graduate underserved racial and ethnic minority students, specifically African-Americans and Latinos in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, in the health professions, as well as to expand their medical educational opportunities.
HPEP introduces gifted, underserved, minority high-school students into careers as doctors, dentists, advanced nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
This program utilizes surrounding academic and health care settings such as Methodist Hospitals, Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest, Community HealthNet and Marram Health Center, as well as various physician and dentist offices.
This five-day program serviced approximately 30 students from Northwest Indiana schools such as Crown Point, Griffith, Merrillville, Hobart, Portage, and Wirt-Emerson, as well as Illinois students from Mount Carmel, Bloom Trail and Rich Central.
Preparatory college skills, CPR and basic lifesaving skills, and suturing were taught, and students had group panel discussions with medical, dental and nursing students and physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. In addition, on the last day of the program, the students visited Community HealthNet and Marram Health Center and shadowed minority surgeons, dentists, anesthesiologists, primary care doctors and nurses.
Attendees received Heartsaver certifications sponsored by the POP Foundation.
The third annual POP scholarship luncheon, titled “Not One More Life, One More Day,” was attended by all the students, parents, physicians and nurse preceptors, as well as representatives from IUN, Purdue Northwest, Methodist Hospitals, Community HealthNet and Marram Health Center.
Featured speakers included in Gary Police Chief Richard Allen, state Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, and Gospel Rejoice FM101 personality Keno.
The keynote speaker was Bishop Joseph Wilson, author of “How to Keep Your Dreams Alive” and co-author of “Discover the Miracle in Your House.” Another speaker was peace activist Tre Boswell from St. Sabina Church and representative of the March for Our Lives peace rally in Washington, D.C.
The award recipients for doing outstanding work for youth in Northwest Indiana included Civility Counts founder Chuck Hughes; martial arts master Sensei Marvin Clark; and Pam Boswell, St. Sabina Church violence prevention expert and founder of youth program Bold Resistance Against Violence Everywhere.
The final highlight of the night was the presentation of the certificate of completion for the high school students completing the summer HPEP Program, as well as the presentation of eight scholarships to graduating minority seniors and former HPEP participants accepted into colleges and universities and majoring in medicine, dentistry or nursing.