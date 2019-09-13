A medical laboratory has brought precision medicine to Northwest Indiana as a way to improve cancer diagnoses and treatment.
Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories recently started offering the technology that seeks to identify which treatment — and eventually prevention — strategies will work best for people based on their genetic codes. The instrumentation performs genome sequencing to reveal specific mutations that can inform the diagnosis and medical care options.
"This will allow us to develop a deeper understanding of a person’s cancer at the DNA level," Alverno Laboratories CEO Sam Terese said. "By doing that, we can take that information and better connect them to therapies that will work for their particular cancer. Based on patients’ genetic sequences, it can show what types of clinical trials may help them fight cancer."
He noted that traditionally tumors have been studied at the cellular level with a dissected tumor and a microscope. Now they will be studied at their DNA, or that of the individual.
Added Terese: "The technology is currently being used by hospitals within Chicago, but nothing until recently within Northwest Indiana. Northwest Indiana is a growing area, and now this new level of care is available to the community, in the community."