NWI Parkinsons, an organization dedicated to raising money for and awareness about Parkinson's disease, is hosting its second annual open house party Friday.
The event is 6-10 p.m. at 2927 Jewett Ave. in Highland.
There will be a hula hoop contest, bean bag toss and entertainment from Bit of TimePeace. Refreshments will be provided by Texas Corral Grill & Saloon, Pokro Brewing Co. and St. John Malt Brothers.
A raffle and live auction will feature White Sox tickets, golf for four at White Hawk Country Club, a one-year family membership at the Y, and a moped scooter valued at $1,200.
There is no charge for the event, but free will donations will be accepted. Dress casual.
For more information or to RSVP, call 219-237-2342.