An ensemble of Donna Brum Dancers, from Schererville, performed for the more than 250 guests at the 2015 NWI Parkinsons dinner-dance.

 Melissa Garcia, Times file photo

NWI Parkinsons, an organization dedicated to raising money for and awareness about Parkinson's disease, is hosting its second annual open house party Friday.

The event is 6-10 p.m. at 2927 Jewett Ave. in Highland.

There will be a hula hoop contest, bean bag toss and entertainment from Bit of TimePeace. Refreshments will be provided by Texas Corral Grill & Saloon, Pokro Brewing Co. and St. John Malt Brothers.

A raffle and live auction will feature White Sox tickets, golf for four at White Hawk Country Club, a one-year family membership at the Y, and a moped scooter valued at $1,200.

There is no charge for the event, but free will donations will be accepted. Dress casual.

For more information or to RSVP, call 219-237-2342.

