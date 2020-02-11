Options to deal with missing teeth span traditional dentures to an array of implants

“With all of these options come decisions that revolve around what’s best for the patient,” Compton said. “What’s best is determined by several factors —why they have lost teeth, the condition of their jaws and bones, what medicines they take, their sinus ridge, and what they can afford to pay.”

Compton says it’s a matter of going at a comfortable pace for the patient and listening.

“First, I always ask them what they want,” he said. “That might sound simple and obvious, but frequently they’re not quite sure. They want to repair the damage of missing teeth, but it’s a balance with the cost of the work.”

Compton’s dental team has an in-depth discussion with the patient and anyone accompanying him. “We always ask a new patient to bring a trusted partner or family member,” he said. “After figuring out if they want one or two missing teeth replaced or if they need more detailed work, then we take a set of 3-D X-rays to determine what we’re working with.”

Mini-implants are the newest technology. “Mini” refers to the smaller metal piece implanted into the bone. “Mini-implants are more affordable, less invasive, and completed quicker,” Compton said.