Options to deal with missing teeth span traditional dentures to an array of implants

According to a study by the American College of Prosthodontists, the number of seniors missing teeth — referred to as edentulism — is a growing concern in America.
The study shows that:
- More than 36 million Americans do not have any teeth, and 120 million are missing at least one tooth.
- Tooth loss increases as we age — 23 million senior have no teeth and another 12 million are toothless in the top or bottom arch.
- Most tooth loss occurs because of gum disease, decay, poor dental hygiene, or medications and procedures such as cancer treatments.
- The number of patients missing teeth will increase to more than 200 million in the next 15 years.
- Consequences of missing teeth include nutritional challenges, obesity, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and some forms of cancer.
But seniors who have lost teeth have many options to restore their smiles, according to Dr. Eric Compton of Compton and Broomhead Dental Center in Munster.
“It’s true that people age 55 and older have more tooth loss,” Compton said. “There’s a variety of reasons, such as less emphasis on oral hygiene by previous generations, less knowledge about how that oral hygiene can help keep teeth, and less understanding of medication side effects.”
With that knowledge and focus, Compton says new dental options include full and partial dentures, bridges, mini-implants, single implants, and full mouth implants.
“With all of these options come decisions that revolve around what’s best for the patient,” Compton said. “What’s best is determined by several factors —why they have lost teeth, the condition of their jaws and bones, what medicines they take, their sinus ridge, and what they can afford to pay.”
Compton says it’s a matter of going at a comfortable pace for the patient and listening.
“First, I always ask them what they want,” he said. “That might sound simple and obvious, but frequently they’re not quite sure. They want to repair the damage of missing teeth, but it’s a balance with the cost of the work.”
Compton’s dental team has an in-depth discussion with the patient and anyone accompanying him. “We always ask a new patient to bring a trusted partner or family member,” he said. “After figuring out if they want one or two missing teeth replaced or if they need more detailed work, then we take a set of 3-D X-rays to determine what we’re working with.”
Mini-implants are the newest technology. “Mini” refers to the smaller metal piece implanted into the bone. “Mini-implants are more affordable, less invasive, and completed quicker,” Compton said.
Some patients get a partial denture permanently installed with a mini-implant. “A lot of patients don’t like using sticky, gooey adhesives.”
Bridges that use two existing teeth to anchor a false tooth between them are also permanent fixtures.
Full-mouth implants are the rage on television commercials but they are costly. “We can do a full-mouth implant, but you’re talking about tens of thousands of dollars,” Compton said. “They are a permanent fix, but a pricey one.”
Traditional dentures are available but have the issue of adhesives. “Especially the lower jaw,” Compton said. “The lower jaw moves much more, has additional moving parts in the cheeks, and as a result has more issues keeping dentures in place.”
Compton stressed that with dentures or implants, “one size does not fit all,” he said. “We have to have that discussion, see your medication list, take those X-rays, and talk about your budget. All of those equation parts are needed to come up with the best answer for you.”