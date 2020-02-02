Orthodontist creates unique book club to treat 'whole patient'

In addition, authors are invited to speak about their books to the group and participate in the discussions. We talk with people all over the country though video conferencing.

It’s interesting to note that no continuing education credits are awarded to people who participate in this book club. Health-care professionals join because they want to broaden their awareness and increase their knowledge in order to effectively treat the whole patient.

Dr. Rachel Poulson, general dentist and the owner of Princess City Dental Care, said that she hasn’t heard of another interdisciplinary book club that brings people from different training and philosophical backgrounds together to optimize patient care.

Dr Poulson said, “I love that the information is practical to my daily practice. Once you see something new, you can’t un-see it. The applications are evident in everyday practice.”

Dr. Jenny Thurner, Infant Physical Therapist, explains the value of Connections Book Club: