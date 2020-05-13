Orthopedics specialty of environmentally aware Highland veterinary practice

Veterinary Orthopedic Center’s patients are mostly athletic dogs, Gendreau said, with most of the procedures performed involving fractures, hip surgeries, straightening crooked legs. “So I’m dealing with patients that are very healthy, so I don’t have to worry,” he said.

There are exceptions. In early April, Gendreau amputated a Great Dane’s cancerous leg to extend its life by eight or nine months, he said, but by and large his patients are in good health other than an orthopedic issue.

The vast majority of the 800 to 900 surgeries performed at the center have been on dogs; cats account for about 1 procedure for every 20 performed on dogs. Even more rare was a rabbit patient.

The disparity between canine and feline surgeries is because “[dogs] are more prone to injuries,” Gendreau said, adding that repairing anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL tears, is a frequent procedure along with broken legs. “Little Yorkies may jump down too far and break a leg.”

No matter the breed or species, facility standards reflect design, equipment and protocols to provide the most germ-free environment possible to reduce the risk of infection. In addition, the center has an in-house rehab facility to shorten patients’ recovery time.