Pediatricians offer tips as RSV hits older kids, prompts more severe symptoms

Dr. Tae'Ni Chang-Stroman rarely worried about any patients other than those younger than 6 months when it came to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). But like many other things in relation to the pandemic, RSV looks a little bit different now than it did in previous seasons.

“We’re seeing a lot more older kids getting sick with RSV this year,” says Stroman, noting that suddenly there are kids in the 2-4-year range coming into Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer since the virus started to spike in early fall.

RSV, which largely manifests in the form of difficulty breathing, has always been capable of affecting people of all ages. But while the steady stream of older children contracting the virus is something new, the reason behind the surge this year isn’t definitively known.

“During the past few years, many schools and daycare centers were closed or severely limiting services, therefore limiting the spread of the virus,” says Dr. Lauren Thiesfeld, a pediatrician at Community Hospital in Munster. “But even before the pandemic, we weren't seeing the numbers of hospitalizations from RSV we are currently. And the reason for the increase is not entirely clear. Did our immune systems become weaker after not seeing as many viruses for two years? Did the virus itself change to cause more severe illness? Did COVID infections cause lasting lung damage in some individuals? I think there are likely multiple answers.”

What Thiesfeld and Stroman do know, however, is that younger and immunocompromised patients bear the most watching, as RSV is more likely to lead to hospitalization among these more vulnerable populations. Of particular concern are kids 6 months or younger, whose tiny airways are particularly susceptible to even a small amount of inflammation or mucous.

“Being a premature infant or having a diagnosis such as asthma also puts children at an increased risk of severe illness from RSV,” says Thiesfeld.

The first signs of RSV tend to be nasal congestion, a mild cough and possibly a fever, and the typical course of the virus is usually five days of worsening congestion and cough followed by improvement over the following days. Because there is no specific medication to treat RSV, a doctor can’t really do much for mild symptoms, but if breathing becomes consistently and increasingly labored, it may be time to see a professional — a stay in the hospital will at least allow for some supportive oxygen.

“Many children with RSV will develop mild symptoms perfectly OK to care for at home,” says Thiesfeld, noting that parents can try everything from some type of suction device (such as a bulb or NoseFrida) to saline nasal spray to a humidifier to help ease a child’s discomfort. “However, if your child is working hard to breathe, using his or her belly and ribs to breathe, breathing faster than normal or having very noisy breathing, it’s best to seek medical care right away.”

While Thiesfeld and Stroman say an RSV vaccine is in development, there isn’t one available now to help combat this year’s situation. Therefore, even as the virus has begun to wane as the fall has progressed, both pediatricians are reminding parents that the best way to treat RSV is to not get it in the first place. And because the virus spreads mainly through contact with surfaces, a common-sense approach to prevention is best: Clean surfaces thoroughly, wash hands regularly and keep sick kids home from school or daycare. Because, as Stroman notes, a high-contact facility with lots of kids around is an ideal RSV breeding ground.

“When RSV gets into a daycare facility, pretty much everyone is going to get it.”