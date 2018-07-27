PORTAGE — Tina Honeycutt wants the world to know how proud she is of her Buddy.
Eighteen years ago, her husband, Charles "Buddy" Honeycutt, had a tumor grow in his neck to the size of a baseball. The steelworker was diagnosed with head and neck cancer — stage 4, the most advanced kind.
Doctors had to treat it with aggressive surgery, radiation and chemotherapy — "just enough position not to kill you," Buddy's oncologist told him.
At that point, Tina said, she decided she would "give up everything" to take care of her husband, who was then 42. She took over the household chores. She eventually stopped working.
"I was going to get him through this," she said.
There are a lot of stories about people dying from cancer, Tina said. She wants people to realize that surviving, even long term, is possible too. Only 39 percent of people with Buddy's form of stage 4 head-and-neck cancer live past five years, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
"People need to see this every now and then," she said. "The man is a fighter."
Cancer runs in Buddy's family, striking seven people in three generations — all men. Buddy is the longest survivor.
Tina has likely helped Buddy get here. She directs his care. She's front and center, in the face of doctors, making decisions, even assisting nurses at the hospital. She is clearly the boss.
She's studious, remembering the dates of his treatment: his first appointment at the University of Chicago (March 1, 2000), his first round of chemo (May 5, 2000).
She doesn't have any in-home nursing care.
"It's him and I," she said. "We have it done it ourself, haven't we, baby?"
She admits being burnt out, overstressed, but she powers through. For her Buddy.
"He always says to me, 'Are you OK?' I say, 'Are you OK?' He says, 'Yeah.' I say, 'If you're OK, I'm OK.'
"He is my life," she said.
He has been since the two met, four decades ago, at the Rec Room in Portage. Buddy was playing pinball. Tina came over and asked him out. "You made me lose my ball," he told her.
Two years after the diagnosis, Buddy went back to work. The family bought their current house in Portage. But he got skin cancer twice, needing surgery both times.
Then damage from the cancer treatment started to set in. Ten years ago, Buddy lost the ability to eat solid food; his tongue had stopped functioning. He uses a feeding tube. His every meal is a protein drink.
That broke Tina's heart. She and the rest of their extended family love to cook. His favorite was her chicken and dumplings.
Buddy has a daughter and one granddaughter, Harlie, 12. He has the names of his three girls tattooed on his right arm. Pictures of a variety of combinations of the four of them adorn the Honeycutts' walls.
"It's been hard," said his daughter, Nikkie Rothgeb, 38. "It's gotten harder over the years."
Buddy stopped being able to talk a year and a half ago — his tongue had deteriorated further from the radiation. He has a tracheostomy tube in his throat, to prevent fluid from seeping into his lungs. Tina can sometimes understand his groans. If not, he communicates via dry erase board.
In March 2017, Buddy was diagnosed with colon cancer. He had surgery, was in the intensive care unit for three months. Now he has a colostomy bag.
"I'll take him any way God gives him to me," Tina said.
One of Buddy's physicians, Dr. Elizabeth Blair, a specialist in head-and-neck cancer at University of Chicago Medicine, said his case is illustrative of the fact that, because of the advances in treatment, more people are surviving cancer, and longer, than ever before. Survivorship is a growing discipline in the oncology world, she said, with "survivorship clinics" increasingly popping up.
"We want to change how we think about the disease, and people like him are a big part of it," she said.
Still, she noted, "Living 18 years is unusual."
"He's an incredibly resilient person and he has an incredibly positive attitude," she said. "I think he's an example of how important it is to not get discouraged and not give up."
Even though Buddy can no longer speak, Tina has always been the talker in the relationship. He was more reserved, chill.
He did used to yell at athletes on TV, starting at a young age. Despite being born and reared in Portage, Buddy is a big Boston Bruins fan.
He was asked why. He took out his dry erase board.
"Cause I played defense & Bobby Orr was the best," he wrote. Tina said he also loved playing baseball, shoes, traveling.
A few moments later, he put a Kleenex up to the trach tube in his neck, to clean it out, making a grunting sound like he was clearing his throat.
"When a person like Buddy sees the support he has from his wife, he can do anything," Tina said. "A good caregiver is what it's all about, it really is."
Buddy was asked if he agreed. He shook his head yes. (Blair noted there have been numerous studies showing the importance to survivorship of having a good support system.)
Despite Buddy's health complications, Tina sees this as a happy story, a triumph over life-threatening obstacles. Buddy has survived.
A doctor told the Honeycutts once that the longer Buddy lives, the worse his health will be.
"But he's going to outlive them all," Tina said. "He's going to be 100."