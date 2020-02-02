Porter a destination for advanced cardiac care

With an aging population, structural heart and heart valve disorders also are on the rise, yet many patients go untreated or undertreated because of a lack of appropriate care and education on new, less-invasive treatment options.
Porter Physician Group has addressed this with development of Porter Regional Hospital’s leading-edge destination center for heart disease — The Center for Cardiovascular Medicine.
At the Center, Porter Physician Group cardiologists and others perform these new and advanced procedures and treatments as part of a collaborative team of interventional cardiologists, cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and specially trained nurses, technicians and imaging specialists.
Using advanced training and innovative technology, this specialized team offers a broad range of treatment options to provide the best possible outcomes for patients with congenital and structural heart and valve disorders.
Some of the leading-edge minimally invasive procedures that Porter Physician Group cardiologists perform include:
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) — a treatment for severe aortic stenosis.
TAVR is a treatment for patients who have severe aortic stenosis, which is stiffening and narrowing of the aortic valve in the heart. TAVR is a treatment for people who are at moderate or high risk for complications with open-heart surgery or who are too ill to undergo open surgery.
During the TAVR procedure, a balloon-expandable valve is delivered via catheter without opening up the chest or the use of cardiopulmonary bypass. The physician uses advanced imaging techniques to guide the catheter through the patient’s blood vessels, to the heart and into the aortic valve.
Once it's precisely positioned, the balloon is expanded to press the replacement valve into place in the native aortic valve. When the valve is securely in place, the catheter is withdrawn from the blood vessel. Porter Regional is among the first in Northern Indiana to perform TAVR.
Left Atrial Appendage Closure — a device for capturing blood clots and preventing strokes in A-fib patients.
Porter Regional was the first hospital in northern Indiana to offer a Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device, which closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage to keep harmful blood clots from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke. A specially trained physician implants the device by inserting a tube called a catheter into a vein near the groin.
The catheter is advanced to the left side of the heart. The closure device is deployed in the LAA where it expands and is secured into place. Blood can flow in and out, but clots that form in the LAA are trapped there. Eventually, heart tissue grows over the device, permanently closing the LAA and preventing blood from pooling there. This device is an alternative to long-term anticoagulation medicine, such as warfarin for stroke risk reduction in patients with non-valvular AFib.
High-risk Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) with Impella Device — a treatment for complex coronary artery disease.
This is an advanced catheter-based procedure to implant an Impella medical device for temporary ventricular support in patients with advanced coronary artery disease. These patients may be in need of a stent PCI or coronary artery bypass graft surgery — but have been told they are too high-risk for complications that may occur. This procedure may now allow them to safely undergo surgery.
CardioMEMS HF System — to treat heart failure.
This system involves implanting a sensor in the pulmonary artery during a non-surgical procedure to directly measure PA pressure. It allows patients to transmit daily sensor readings from their homes to their health-care providers for proactive management and to reduce the likelihood of hospitalization.
Data from a clinical trial showed that CardioMEMS technology reduces heart failure hospital admissions by up to 37 percent, improving the quality of life for heart failure patients.
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure — fixing a hole in the heart to reduce onset of strokes.
The closure of the PFO has been shown to reduce subsequent stroke and can be achieved with an outpatient catheter-based procedure. The catheter carries a closure device to the heart that can be placed across the hole to seal it closed. Tissue gradually grows over the device to further seal the PFO.
PFO is associated with cryptogenic stroke (stroke with unclear etiology or cause). According to the National Stroke Association, PFO is present in 20 to 25 percent of the adult population, and 40 percent of the adults with cryptogenic stroke are associated with the presence of a PFO.
While advanced technology and procedures and the seamless delivery of service are important, the hallmark of the Center lies in the people who make up the staff.
Through on-going education, process improvement and evidence-based practices, the doctors, nurses, technologists and staff make a continuing commitment to meet a higher standard of care at every level.
For more information about the leading-edge cardiac procedures or to make an appointment with a Porter Physician Group cardiologist, call 219-983-6300 or visit porterphysiciangroup.com.
Porter Physician Group – Cardiology, has assembled a team of expert healthcare professionals who provide nationally recognized, quality, comprehensive heart care. Porter’s team of cardiologists are not only leaders in treating cardiovascular disease, they also encourage and support patients in making positive lifestyle changes to better manage existing conditions and prevent new ones.