Porter a destination for advanced cardiac care

During the TAVR procedure, a balloon-expandable valve is delivered via catheter without opening up the chest or the use of cardiopulmonary bypass. The physician uses advanced imaging techniques to guide the catheter through the patient’s blood vessels, to the heart and into the aortic valve.

Once it's precisely positioned, the balloon is expanded to press the replacement valve into place in the native aortic valve. When the valve is securely in place, the catheter is withdrawn from the blood vessel. Porter Regional is among the first in Northern Indiana to perform TAVR.

Left Atrial Appendage Closure — a device for capturing blood clots and preventing strokes in A-fib patients.

Porter Regional was the first hospital in northern Indiana to offer a Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device, which closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage to keep harmful blood clots from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke. A specially trained physician implants the device by inserting a tube called a catheter into a vein near the groin.

