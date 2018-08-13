It looks like something out of a science-fiction movie. The patient lays on the operating table, prepped for surgery. The robot moves across the floor and swings into position, with four arms that hold and control surgical instruments.
It’s not a movie. It’s robotic surgery, and it may save your life.
Dr. Genri Pinkhasov is a board-certified urologist and surgeon with the Porter Physician Group in Valparaiso. As part of his surgical training in New York, he learned to use da Vinci robots for urology procedures. During his fellowship in Minnesota, he broadened his expertise with the latest versions of the technology. Today, he practices urology and surgery at Porter Regional Hospital. The da Vinci surgical system is part of his toolkit.
“As a surgeon, you’re always looking for improvements in the process,” says Pinkhasov. “Quite a few years ago, minimally invasive techniques called laparoscopy were introduced to the urology field. They were a great improvement for both the surgeon and the patients. More recently, the use of robotic surgery systems allows the surgeon to perform complex and delicate procedures with less risk to the patient.”
Pinkhasov explains that one of the major issues with urology surgery is the design of the human body. “There’s not a lot of room to work between the bladder, prostate, and urethra,” he says. “We used to use long, inflexible instruments to cut, remove, and sew. It was difficult and frequently resulted in more tissue trauma to the patients. That made recovery more painful, take longer, and could increase the risk of infection. Robotic surgical systems allow the surgeon greater movement and help reduce or even eliminate those issues for the patients.”
The surgeon sits at a console several feet from the operating table. The console might remind one of a video game, but this one is all business. Pinkhasov uses two control handles to manipulate the four sterilized robot arms. The long and very slender instruments can turn in full circles, based on the movements of the arm/wrist of the surgeon. That is a major improvement from the old instruments, which were limited to how far a surgeon could turn his wrist.
With the da Vinci Surgical System, Pinkhasov can operate through a few small incisions in the abdomen. The da Vinci system features a magnified 3-D high-definition vision system. A camera in the patient displays everything on four large screens arrayed in a semi-circle above the operating table.
“We have a much clearer picture of what we are working with,” Pinkhasov says. “The lighting is better as well, and that allows us to view the issue and the work we have done much more clearly.”
The tiny wristed instruments used at the console allow the surgeon to rotate the robot arms more nimbly than the human hand, providing enhanced precision and control. “As a surgeon and as a patient, it’s important to understand that we remain in 100 percent control at all times. The robotic technology translates my hand movements into smaller, precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body.”
Pinkhasov, who specializes in urologic oncology and minimally invasive surgery, uses the robot for surgeries that deal with full or partial removal of kidney or bladder, prostate cancer, adrenal gland and uterus surgery. Da Vinci also assists in urinary procedures that can reconnect tissue between the bladder and the urinary tract.
While robotic technology may seem new, it’s been in use for 15 years. The robots are updated and improved regularly. “It’s much like any process, there’s always opportunity for improvements,” says Pinkhasov. “The use of robotic technology is helping patients recover quicker and better and minimizes many risks. It’s an excellent example of how technology helps us to help you.”