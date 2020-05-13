Posture pointers, brain workouts, poor diets in kids, fruit drink labels, premature frailty

How to stand tall
If you’re like many people working from home now, your posture may be taking a hit.
Even reading a book with your head down or spending time on the sofa binge-watching Netflix can encourage slouching according to research from Harvard Medical School.
Experts say poor posture can cause issues such as arthritis, osteoporosis-related fractures, deteriorating discs and weak muscles. With the proper exercise and strength training, however, a person’s posture can improve.
Posture-enhance exercises include yoga and tai chi, as well as ones that target the upper body, arms, back and abdomen, experts say.
Source: Harvard Women’s Health Watch
Exercise does a brain good
Which type of exercise keeps the brain in top shape? That’s the question answered by new research published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.
University of Basel researchers found coordinated sports that promote endurance and strength training improve cognitive performance.
Researchers also found that all age groups benefit from sports and exercise. However, men tended to benefit more from a hard workout with a gradual increase in intensity. Women tended to benefit more from a consistent level of sporting activity.
Source: University of Basel
Diet lacking in half of U.S. kids
Nearly 56% of kids are eating meals of low nutritional value, according to new research published in JAMA.
The 17-year analysis by researchers from Tufts University, Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine showed kids’ were eating too much salt and too many processed foods and not enough vegetables.
But the percentage of the 31,000 U.S. children and teens with a poor-quality diet dropped from almost 77% to 56% over the course of the study.
Among those surveyed, adolescents ages 12 to 19 made the worst food choices, with nearly 66% having a poor diet.
Source: JAMA
Improving labels on fruit drinks
A New York University study has found labeling requirements do not do enough to distinguish fruit juice from other sugary beverages.
Researchers from the NYU School of Global Public Health recommended that the Food and Drug Administration revise its labeling regulations to help consumers make healthier choices.
Of 39 “fruit punch” flavored drinks studied:
- 7 contained 100% juice
- 11 were diluted juices (juice and water)
- 8 contained less than 100% juice, but more than 2%, with added sugars or low-calorie sweeteners
- 8 had no or almost no juice (2% or less) with added sugars or low-calorie sweeteners
- 5 called themselves water but had similar ingredients as the drinks with little or no juice
Researchers noted the FDA requires products with 100% juice to include statements on packaging related to added sweeteners, but does not have to have the same disclosures for products with less than 100% juice.
Source: NYU
Frailty in middle age
Nearly half of those in their 40s show same frailty symptoms as those in their 70s, according to a study from Flinders University in Australia.
The study has found signs of prefrailty, including poor balance, weak legs and pelvic floor problems, in 45% of individuals in their 40s.
The same percentage can be found in people age 70-75, researchers say, noting that poor nutrition, sleep and exercise play a role.
Taking care of oneself can help prevent frailty signs from leading to full blow frailty later in life, researchers said.
Source: Flinders University
