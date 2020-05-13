Posture pointers, brain workouts, poor diets in kids, fruit drink labels, premature frailty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How to stand tall

If you’re like many people working from home now, your posture may be taking a hit.

Even reading a book with your head down or spending time on the sofa binge-watching Netflix can encourage slouching according to research from Harvard Medical School.

Experts say poor posture can cause issues such as arthritis, osteoporosis-related fractures, deteriorating discs and weak muscles. With the proper exercise and strength training, however, a person’s posture can improve.

Posture-enhance exercises include yoga and tai chi, as well as ones that target the upper body, arms, back and abdomen, experts say.

Source: Harvard Women’s Health Watch

Exercise does a brain good

Which type of exercise keeps the brain in top shape? That’s the question answered by new research published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

University of Basel researchers found coordinated sports that promote endurance and strength training improve cognitive performance.