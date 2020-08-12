Preparing your dogs, cats and, yes, birds to be home alone again

“We’ve seen a lot of people get pets during the pandemic,” said Dr. Lisa Preston, a veterinarian at the St. John Animal Clinic. “And they got used to people being home all the time. Before leaving your pets alone, they need to get used to having alone time, whether in a crate or some room, get them used to that being a safe place.

“Maybe start by having them go into that place for shorter periods of time, when you go to the store,” Preston said. “It helps them get used to self-soothing, and doing that for increasing periods of time.”

After returning to work, Preston said, there are things you can do to keep your pet occupied. There are “Kongs that you stuff with food and puzzle feeders — the animals have to work at getting food out.”

“Everything with toys is hit or miss with dogs, so you’ll want to try them out,” Moreno said. “ A good idea is to have a new, novel toy on standby — maybe try to introduce a new toy during this time of departure, this transitional phase. If you’re going back to work on a Wednesday, try out toys on Monday, to see what they like.”

“Separation anxiety is really serious in some cases,” Preston said, adding that medication can help in extreme cases.