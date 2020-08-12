Procedures, treatments can ease prostate issues without affecting function

Vellos added that prostate cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in men in the world behind lung cancer. “But more men will develop these symptoms from normal benign prostate enlargement or hypertrophy (BPH). This happens naturally with age.”

BHP is diagnosed through patient history, review of symptoms, physical examination, Korsch said. “It is also recommended to check a urinalysis to rule out a possible urinary tract infection.”

The urologist can determine whether the patient is fine, has BPH or possiibly cancer.

Korsch advises men with urinary symptoms to avoid excessive caffeine, carbonated beverages and acidic/spicy foods. He said most men with urinary symptoms resulting from BPH are prescribed tamsulosin, or Flomax.

Vellos said there are office-based procedures as well as endoscopic and robotic procedures to remove intrusive prostate tissue. These procedures have been shown to improve urinary symptoms and flow.

Even if cancer is present, it's possible to reclaim prostate functionality.