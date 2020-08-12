Procedures, treatments can ease prostate issues without affecting function

According to the National Institutes of Health, as many as 14 million men in the United States have symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia, or an enlarged prostate.
American Cancer Society statistics show that 1 man in 9 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, with about 60% in men 65 and older.
“All men, even if they feel well, should have regular screening tests done for prostate health,” explained Dr. Ted Vellos, a urologist on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, part of the Community Care Network. “A prostate exam and PSA blood test should be performed starting at age 55, or younger if there is a family history of prostate cancer.”
“Men with certain risk factors for prostate cancer, including African-Americans and those with a first-degree relative with prostate cancer, should begin screening earlier, oftentimes age 45,” said Dr. Robert Korsch, Franciscan Physician Network urological surgeon in Michigan City.
Though many men with prostate cancer are asymptomatic until the cancer advances, Korsch adds that certain symptoms require a prompt visit to the doctor.
“As the prostate grows, it can block the easy flow of urine from the bladder,” Vellos said. “These symptoms can include a weak or intermittent urinary stream, straining to urinate, feelings of incomplete emptying, urine dribbling, urinating too frequently.”
Vellos added that prostate cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in men in the world behind lung cancer. “But more men will develop these symptoms from normal benign prostate enlargement or hypertrophy (BPH). This happens naturally with age.”
BHP is diagnosed through patient history, review of symptoms, physical examination, Korsch said. “It is also recommended to check a urinalysis to rule out a possible urinary tract infection.”
The urologist can determine whether the patient is fine, has BPH or possiibly cancer.
Korsch advises men with urinary symptoms to avoid excessive caffeine, carbonated beverages and acidic/spicy foods. He said most men with urinary symptoms resulting from BPH are prescribed tamsulosin, or Flomax.
Vellos said there are office-based procedures as well as endoscopic and robotic procedures to remove intrusive prostate tissue. These procedures have been shown to improve urinary symptoms and flow.
Even if cancer is present, it's possible to reclaim prostate functionality.
“Many factors are taken into consideration when deciding which course of treatment for prostate cancer to pursue,” Vellos said. “These include the stage and grade of the cancer, meaning where it is located and its aggressiveness; the patient’s age; and other medical issues as well as the side effects those treatments may bring.”
Korsch said cancer is diagnosed through a prostate biopsy. “There are different types of prostate cancer ranging from not overly aggressive to extremely aggressive. Those diagnosed with a non-aggressive form of prostate cancer may not require treatment and can just be monitored closely.”
When monitoring is not enough, options range from medicinal to surgical treatment.
“Radiation therapy and/or hormone therapy can be used to control the spread and shrink the tumor,” Korsch said.
“Surgery or radiation therapy are the two most common forms of treatment used for men that have aggressive cancer localized near the prostate,” Vellos said. “These treatments have improved over the years with the advance of new technology, such as robotics.”
In the about 13% of cases in which the cancer has spread, immunotherapy and/or chemotherapy may be required.
According to the American Cancer Society, the 10-year survival rate is 98% and the 15-year survival rate is 96%. Early diagnosis and treatment for any prostate issue is critical to the cure and survival rate.
