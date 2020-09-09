Purdue veterinary hospital is there to provide that extra level of care

Parnell has had to endoscopically remove a metal skewer, balls, coins, socks, rocks and everything in between. "Owners are so relieved to know their pet does not have to have a surgical procedure to remove the object their pet ingested,” Parnell said.

As a teaching hospital for veterinarians and veterinary nurses, Purdue often involves multiple specialists in complex cases.

“The team approach facilitates in-depth discussion and a diversity of thought for how to approach a patient with a challenging disease or when traditional therapy has failed,” Parnell said. “Ultimately, it allows the supervising doctor to provide state-of-the-art patient care and disease management and, if possible, a positive outcome.”

That state-of-the-art care also includes the latest in technology.

“Our hospital is home to the only hemodialysis machine in a veterinary hospital,” Parnell said. “This allows dogs with kidney failure secondary to leptospirosis (a bacterial infection associated with drinking from rivers, lakes or streams or exposure to infected animals) to recover from the disease, or removes drug toxins, such as antifreeze ingestion, before the pet suffers the life-threatening complication from eating or drinking the toxic substance.”