Purdue veterinary hospital is there to provide that extra level of care
Sometimes specialty care is needed for your pet.

That's when Purdue University’s veterinary hospital and its associated small- and large-animal hospitals come in to provide a comprehensive array of care for animals of virtually every size and shape.

“Purdue is a referral and a primary care hospital. As a referral hospital, we have veterinary specialists with expertise across many disciplines, including internal medicine, cardiology, hemodialysis, urology, neurology, physical rehabilitation, acupuncture, soft tissue and orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, oncology, behavior, emergency and critical care, anesthesiology and diagnostic imaging,” Dr. Ellen I. Lowery, clinical professor and director of the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital, said in an email interview.

In addition to the specialty services, "our Small Animal Hospital provides full-service primary care, both wellness and therapeutic, for dogs, cats and a variety of exotic pets," Lowery said.

Adding 24/7 emergency services, Purdue's hospital team sees patients across all these disciplines daily, she said. 

“There are so many examples of unusual cases our clinicians see each year,” said Dr. Nolie Parnell, clinical professor of small animal internal medicine and chief of staff for the Purdue University Small Animal Hospital. “Dogs tend to eat strange things for reasons I have yet to understand."

Parnell has had to endoscopically remove a metal skewer, balls, coins, socks, rocks and everything in between. "Owners are so relieved to know their pet does not have to have a surgical procedure to remove the object their pet ingested,” Parnell said.

As a teaching hospital for veterinarians and veterinary nurses, Purdue often involves multiple specialists in complex cases. 

“The team approach facilitates in-depth discussion and a diversity of thought for how to approach a patient with a challenging disease or when traditional therapy has failed,” Parnell said. “Ultimately, it allows the supervising doctor to provide state-of-the-art patient care and disease management and, if possible, a positive outcome.”

That state-of-the-art care also includes the latest in technology.

“Our hospital is home to the only hemodialysis machine in a veterinary hospital,” Parnell said. “This allows dogs with kidney failure secondary to leptospirosis (a bacterial infection associated with drinking from rivers, lakes or streams or exposure to infected animals) to recover from the disease, or removes drug toxins, such as antifreeze ingestion, before the pet suffers the life-threatening complication from eating or drinking the toxic substance.”

To improve quality of life for senior patients with arthritis, Purdue's orthopedic surgeons perform total hip replacements, she said. Purdue's ophthalmologists perform cataract surgery, and internists use human glucose monitoring devices to monitor pets with diabetes mellitus.

"Our passion for the pets we treat challenge us to find creative ways to improve health,” Parnell said.

“Our hospital is open to anyone with a concern for their companion pet or farm animal,” Lowery said. “Owners may call the hospital directly for an appointment, or oftentimes, are referred to the hospital by their primary care veterinarian. ”

For more information visit www.purdue.edu/vet.

Before and after

Before taking their pets to the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital for general or specialized treatment, owners can help make the visit more effective. 

“Pet owners typically know when there is anything unusual or ‘off’ in their pet, and we know that they want the very best care for their pet as well,” said Dr. Ellen I. Lowery, clinical professor and hospital director. “To be a good advocate for their pet, we encourage our clients to write down their concerns or questions to be prepared to talk with the hospital team."

Start with the primary concern and be specific, Lowery said. Describe the symptoms, when they developed, their duration and other key details. Use a smart device to take  photos or short videos. And keep a record or log of the pet’s medical care to share vaccination history, medical history, current medications and what food the pet eats, she said.

Likewise, she offered some post-visit advice.

“It can be challenging to remember what the medical team may be sharing about a pet, and we provide written instructions for follow up care,” Lowery said. “If needed, don’t hesitate to ask additional questions or follow up. And if the recommendation includes specific foods, medications or a followup appointment, be sure you have those before leaving the hospital.”

This is especially important with patients that have critical conditions and co-morbidities to deal with the multiple needs, Lowery noted. 

