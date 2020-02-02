Radiation on the cutting edge of cancer care

The introduction of our Truebeam radiotherapy system two years ago put Methodist Hospitals oncology program in line with top hospitals in Chicago for radiation therapy. In 2019, the addition of the Gamma Knife Perfexion has further improved our ability to confront cancer in Northwest Indiana with the latest technology to deliver fast, precise treatments for a wide range of challenging cancer cases.
TrueBeam
Methodist Hospitals’ TrueBeam system is a revolutionary radiotherapy and radiosurgery system that precisely delivers high doses of radiation, narrowly targeting tumors while avoiding surrounding healthy tissues and organs. This multi-million dollar technology opens the door to new treatment possibilities for many complex and challenging cancers, including breast, prostate and lung, along with head and neck.
Gamma Knife
Home to Northwest Indiana’s first Gamma Knife since 2003, Methodist Hospitals is now equipped with the Gamma Knife Perfexion — the latest generation of the most advanced radiosurgical technology for the non-invasive treatment of malignant brain tumors and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
Full range of support services
Methodist Hospitals also offers an array of programs designed to empower patients with the knowledge and skills necessary to fully participate in their medical care. Our program offers unsurpassed physics and dosimetry planning, and our experienced nurse navigator and oncology-focused social worker guide patients through the continuum of care and connect them with critical services and support.
We also offer genetic testing, nutritional counseling and Lymphedema therapy, along with yoga classes and support groups to support a positive patient experience.
Meet our team
I was pleased to join Methodist Hospitals in 2019 and am gratified to be working with a team of accomplished cancer-care professionals, who combine advanced technologies with close, personal patient care to deliver the best possible outcomes.
Our Radiation Oncology and Gamma Knife teams include fellow radiation oncologist Robert Woodburn, MD; Neurosurgeons Hytham Rifai, MD and Hyder Jaffer, MD and physicist Carmen Kmety-Stevenson, PhD.
For more information, contact Methodist Hospitals Radiation Oncology Southlake Campus Pavilion B, 200 E. 89th Ave., Merrillville, 219-738-5598, or go online to MethodistHospitals.org.
Dr. Ram Narayan specializes in radiation oncology. He has extensive experience in treating all cancer disease sites including lung and breast, Gamma Knife (Stereotactic Radio Surgery), Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy and High-Dose Radiation Therapy (Bachytherapy). He has co-authored multiple medical articles and is a 2018-2019 ASTRO/ARRO Global Health Scholarship Grant.
Recognizing that a cancer diagnosis presents difficult and unique challenges for patients and their loved ones, Dr. Narayan’s primary goal is to ensure that his patients feel comfortable and confident in the care they receive. By making personal connections with his patients, Dr. Narayan is better able to combine his medical expertise with advanced radiation oncology technology to make treatment and follow-up as flawless as possible.