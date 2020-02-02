Radiation on the cutting edge of cancer care

We also offer genetic testing, nutritional counseling and Lymphedema therapy, along with yoga classes and support groups to support a positive patient experience.

I was pleased to join Methodist Hospitals in 2019 and am gratified to be working with a team of accomplished cancer-care professionals, who combine advanced technologies with close, personal patient care to deliver the best possible outcomes.

Dr. Ram Narayan specializes in radiation oncology. He has extensive experience in treating all cancer disease sites including lung and breast, Gamma Knife (Stereotactic Radio Surgery), Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy and High-Dose Radiation Therapy (Bachytherapy). He has co-authored multiple medical articles and is a 2018-2019 ASTRO/ARRO Global Health Scholarship Grant.

Recognizing that a cancer diagnosis presents difficult and unique challenges for patients and their loved ones, Dr. Narayan’s primary goal is to ensure that his patients feel comfortable and confident in the care they receive. By making personal connections with his patients, Dr. Narayan is better able to combine his medical expertise with advanced radiation oncology technology to make treatment and follow-up as flawless as possible.