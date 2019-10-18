Debra Bradford has an annual mammogram, but a few years back her doctor suggested an additional screening.
Because the Hammond massage therapist has dense breast tissue, she found out she might benefit from automated breast ultrasound screening, or ABUS, a newer technology that may take more detailed images than traditional mammograms.
The 61-year-old said she didn't personally have any concerns that she had cancer, but went with the doctor's recommendation to get the extra level of screening.
"To be honest with you — I'm not trying to sound a little puffed up — I knew it was going to be OK," she said. "It's just something they feel they need to do. They want to make sure I feel OK."
The technology is offered locally at the Franciscan Health Cancer Center in Munster, which has had it since opening in the summer of 2018. Experts there say ABUS can benefit women with either dense breast tissue or with a mild family history of breast cancer (a second-degree relative like a grandmother or aunt who had it).
"This is a really good tool for our younger patients, patients who are not considered high risk but are medium risk ... and a good tool for women are very worried (about breast cancer)," said Dr. Tiffany Robinson, a diagnostic radiologist with Franciscan Health in Munster.
ABUS, like breast ultrasound in general, isn't part of any formal recommendations by groups like the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force or the American Cancer Society. The Preventive Services Task Force said that "supplemental screening of women with dense breasts will lead to the identification of more breast cancers (mostly invasive), but may be associated with higher recall rates and additional biopsies," and that more study is needed on whether those additional breast cancer cases had better outcomes or if they would have been found otherwise.
Research is currently being conducted on whether ultrasounds should be done routinely, along with mammograms, on women with a mild family history. Breast MRIs, meanwhile, already are recommended by some groups for women with a strong family history (a mother or sister with breast cancer).
But Robinson, for one, said women who have had breast cancer found by ABUS would disagree with the notion that it's too much screening. Even if the ultrasound technology only finds another one or two cancers per 1,000 — mammograms detect five or six per 1,000 — that's worth it in her eyes.
She noted that the Munster cancer center has done only several dozen of the screenings, in part because insurers generally aren't willing to cover the full cost of them. But she expects that to change as more people realize the benefits of ABUS.
"It's an additional test that we can do to make (women) feel more secure we've done everything to find breast cancer for them," she said.